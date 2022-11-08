Several new faces are seeking seats on the Sierra View Local Health Care District board, and on two local school board daises – the Burton and Porterville Unified – in a race to replace seasoned incumbents.
In the PUSD race, incumbents Pete Lara, Area 3, and Felipe Martinez, Area 5, aced out Cheryl McCrillis and Ray Dean Strawn who were vying for their seats, respectively.
And by the time the Second Election Night Report was out, Lara, after 15 of 16 precincts reported, and Martinez, with seven of seven precincts reported, were reported as leading.
Incumbent, and current PUSD board president, Lillian Durbin was guaranteed a seat as she was not challenged and she was the only one to file.
In the Burton School District, Incumbent Daniel Figueroa is being challenged by Shelbie Akin, a former trustee seeking to return to the board. And, incumbent Eddie Hernandez has decided to resign and has asked all in his area to vote for Dawn Crater.
When the third election report findings posted, leading the race from the start were seasoned PUSD trustees Lara and Martinez.
Lara, who has been on the dais since 2003, received 62.49 percent of the votes — 578 of them while McCrillis received 347 votes, 37.51 percent, of 925 votes reported on the Third Night Report of the Tulare County Elections — Third Election Night Excel Report.
Martinez, on the board since 2014 also led with 64.86 percent, 419 of the 645 votes. Strawn trailed with 227 votes, or 35.14 percent.
Burton School District's incumbent Daniel Figueroa also led, taking 57.54 percent — 206 votes — against Akin's 152 votes — or 42.46 percent of the 358 votes listed on the first report.
Hernandez and Crater are neck to neck as they came in with 127 and 146 votes respectively – only 19 votes separating them at the third report.
By the third report, with four out of four, and three out of four precincts reporting, respectively, Figueroa and Crater were listed as the leaders.
At the Sierra View Local Health Care District, Areli Martinez, Donna Berry, Richard Eckoff and Robin Gilman are vying for the seat which will be vacated by Kent Sorrels who's not running again.
With 1,855 votes in by the third report, Martinez led with 711 votes, or 38.33 percent of 1,855 votes. Berry, who also serves on the Porterville Unified School District Board of Trustees, followed with 560 votes, or 30.19 percent; Eckoff with 483 votes or 26.04 votes, and Gilman with 101 votes or 5.44 percent of the first report votes.
In the Sierra View Local Health Care District race, Areli Martinez was reported as the leader after 30 of 38 precincts – or 78.9 percent of votes – were reported in the second report.
Lara and Martinez both said they want to thank all the voters — whether they voted for them or for someone else.
“It's important for everybody to do their civic duty,” Lara said and thanked a number of former school board members who have modeled what a board member should be.
Lara said he was proud to represent the students in the district and for the opportunity to build and add to the opportunities for students.
“I'm excited. It's humbling,” Lara said.
Martinez said he was glad to once again have the endorsement of the people.
“I'm ready to hit the ground running,” he said. “I have the best interest of the students at heart.”