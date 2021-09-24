During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Porterville City Council meeting, Mayor Monte Reyes said he was taking a moment for a presentation not on the agenda because he had been waiting for the object — a plaque/shadow-box — to arrive.
“It is with great pleasure that I offer this well-framed shadow box plaque — with a gavel, badge and a coin — in recognition of outstanding and dedicated service as Mayor of the City of Porterville to Martha A. Flores, mayor from December 12, 2018 to December 8, 2020.”
Flores graciously accepted.
“I want to say ‘Thank you’ but I accept this on behalf of all this community and I also want to say thank you to my predecessors in the position because we, I have, learned from you,” Flores said. “It is humbling and it is appreciated very much and again this acceptance is on behalf of all member of the Porterville community.”
Reyes said she was definitely welcome and thanked Flores for her service and presented her with the award.