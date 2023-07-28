Television star Mario Lopez will help kick off the NFL season at Eagle Mountain Casino.
Lopez will host the event at the casino's Redwood Taphouse. The event will be held in conjunction with the NFL preseason football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders on August 13, with the event beginning at noon.
The first 100 guests to arrive will have a chance to participate in the Football Squares promotion, with a chance to win prizes. Those planning to attend are encouraged to reserve for the event early before it's sold out.
With each table or chair purchase those attending the event will receive a credit equivalent to the value of the ticket, excluding taxes and fees. The credit can be used towards food and drinks. Tickets for the event can be purchased at eaglemtncasino.com
Mario Lopez is an American actor and television host who has appeared on a number of television shows and films and on broadway. He's known for his role on Saved By the Bell, Saved By the Bell: the College Years and the 2020 sequel series.
He also participated in the third season of Dancing With The Stars and has been the host for entertainment news magazine shows Extra and Access Hollywood. He has also hosted MTV's America's Best Dance Crew.
In addition he hosted The X Factor, co-hosting the show with Khloé Kardashian and also served as the sole host of the show.