On Friday in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, the court sentenced Izzac Murillo, 29, to 54 years-to-life in prison for the 2015 assault and murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on July 24, 2015, Porterville Police officers responded to a residence where a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing. At the hospital, medical personnel indicated the victim’s abdomen and genital area appeared distended and that he possibly suffered internal injuries.
The victim also had bruises on his head, face, chin, and abrasions to his lips and gums consistent with being struck in the face. The victim was transported to Valley Children's Hospital where he died about 8 hours later.
Operating doctors informed police they were unable to stop severe internal bleeds coming from lacerations and the complete severing of the victim’s bowel. The victim also had bruising on his genitals. Doctors compared the totality of injuries as “similar to what would be seen in a car collision victim whose abdomen had impacted the steering wheel violently.”
As medical personnel tended to the victim, officers spoke with the victim’s mother, Adriana Vasquez, 29. Vasquez had visible bruising to her face and left eye and indicated aMurillo was a violent man prone to physical abuse, including restraining her with a rope in a bedroom.
When officers questioned a hesitant Murillo about her and the child’s injuries, Murillo profanely and emotionally responded he wasn't responsible. After further investigation, it's believed Murillo beat the child in the early morning hours. During a search of the residence, detectives discovered rope and brass knuckles in the bedroom used by Murillo.
Vasquez, a methamphetamine user, had two other young children in the house who consistently witnessed or experienced Murillo’s violent outbursts. Murillo was arrested on September 30, 2015. Vasquez was also arrested for willfully putting her children in danger by using methamphetamine on a consistent basis while the children were in her care.
In April 2016, Vasquez pleaded no contest to child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death and two additional counts of child abuse. She was sentenced to 8 years in prison in May 2018.
In April 2023, Murillo pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, assault on a child causing death, domestic violence, false imprisonment by violence, and possession of metal knuckles.
At the sentencing, the court imposed a 15-minute time limit on the victim’s family to read their impact statements. Due to this time limit, not all the family had the opportunity to be heard. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office has published the entirety of their letters on its website.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sean Sangree and was investigated by the Porterville Police Department.