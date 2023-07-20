A man has been sentenced to life for murdering and dismembering a Porterville woman before leaving her in a Fresno County orchard, the Fresno Bee reported.
Cameron Wright, 22, was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison for the January murder of Samantha Sharp, 24 of Porterville. Sharp was Wright's girlfriend. Wright was sentenced in Judge March Cullers' Fresno County Superior Court courtroom on Wednesday.
The Fresno Bee reported Wright tearfully apologized to Sharp's family during the court proceeding. Wright admitted to stabbing Sharp more than 20 times and leaving her mutilated body in a Fresno County orchard. He pleaded no contest to two felony charges.
In court Wednesday Wright blamed murdering Sharp on being high on methamphetamine. He has been accused of worshiping Satan but denied that during Wednesday's court proceeding.
About 20 family and friends of Sharp gathered in the courtroom on Wednesday. Many wore black T-shirts that stated “Justice for Sam” or “Her fight is my fight,” which is a statement to raise awareness about domestic violence.
It was reported Sharp was in Fresno with Wright along with the couple's newborn baby the night she was killed.
“What made you do this? You destroyed our lives,” the Fresno Bee reported on what Michelle Hill, Sharp’s mother, said during Wednesday's court proceeding. “You took her life from us and now we are taking your life from you and your family.”
Wright was arrested on January 10 by Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies, who were responded to a call of domestic violence at a home in the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue at about 10 p.m. Deputies searched an orchard about two miles away where they found evidence of the crime.
The Bee reported Hill said the burial of Sharp was difficult because she didn't have a left leg. She added One of the only ways she was able to identify her daughter was by a tattoo on her forearm.
Brandon Loudermilk, Sharp's younger brother, also spoke during Wednesday's court proceeding. “When I first met you, I told you to take care of my sister,” said Loudermilk, the Bee reported. ”You told me you were going to be like a bigger brother and that you would protect my sister. And then you did this, Cameron.”
The Bee reported Wright responded “I was on drugs.”
The Bee reported Cullers was unimpressed with Wright's testimony. “There have been plenty of people high on meth, but not many people deliberate on killing the mother of their children, then go ahead and kill them, dismember them and hide the body parts,” Cullers said.
Cullers also said Wright tried to strangle Sharp before stabbing her 20 to 30 times while she was on her hands and knees. Cullers added Wright was saying “I love you” as he was killing Sharp, the Bee reported.
Cullers added the other tragedy in the case is the baby boy has been left without a mother. Sharp's uncle, James Hill, said the 7-month old is now in the care of Sharp's side of the family, the Bee reported.