A man has been convicted for attempted murder of police officers as the result of shootout that happened on the Tule River Reservation in 2011.
On Tuesday in Department 17 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Tulare County District Attorney prosecutors secured a guilty verdict for Marwin McDarment, 44, for the attempted murder and assault with a firearm of multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
On September 9, 2011, after an argument in the morning, McDarment arrived at a house on the reservation and pulled a gun, a revolver, on the occupants. McDarment fled when authorities were notified.
In route to the incident, two Tulare County Sheriff's Office units passed McDarment’s truck. Aware of McDarment’s violent past, they attempted a felony traffic stop.
When one deputy approached with his firearm drawn, McDarment opened fire. During the shootout, an officer with the Department of Public Safety tribal police joined TCSO to subdue McDarment. After surrendering, officers took McDarment into custody while he cursed, thrashed, and kicked his legs.
The jury convicted McDarment of two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a firearm of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. The court found true McDarment possessed prior strikes for assault with a deadly weapon in 1996, attempted carjacking in 2004 and assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in 2004.
Since 2011, McDarment has been represented by eight attorneys and filed numerous trial continuances. Sentencing is scheduled for August 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces more than 190 years in prison.
The case was prosecuted by Supervising Deputy District Attorney Jessica Weatherly and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.