A man has been arrested for driving under the influence and causing an injury traffic collision in Porterville on Saturday.
Adalberto Martinez, 43 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the intersection of Newcomb Street and Linda Vista Avenue for an injury traffic collision. Investigation revealed Martinez had been eastbound on Linda Vista Avenue approaching Newcomb Street and failed to stop for the posted stop sign.
Within the intersection he collided with a northbound vehicle, thrusting it into a nearby telephone pole. The driver of the second vehicle sustained a moderate injury and was transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
The investigation was assumed by a Traffic Officer, who identified Martinez displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After a series of field sobriety tests, coupled with a breath test, he was determined to have been driving while under the influence alcohol.
He had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. Martinez was arrested for felony driving under the influence causing an injury traffic collision and was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 559-782-7400.