A man accused of being involved in a double stabbing was arrested.
Elias Mosqueda, 28, was arrested.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
When they arrived, Deputies found a man and a woman with stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both victims have since been released from the hospital.
During their investigation, TCSO Detectives identified Mosqueda as the suspect.
About two hours after the stabbing, Mosqueda was tracked down in Bakersfield by Bakersfield Police and detained. Tulare County Sheriff Office Detectives went to Bakersfield and brought Mosqueda back to Tulare County. He was arrested and booked for attempted homicide.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Hoppert or Sergeant Chad Bruce at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.