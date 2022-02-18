A man accused of being intoxicated while sitting in front of Porterville High School has been arrested.
Daniel Garcia, 28 of Coalinga, was arrested.
At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to Porterville High School regarding a male subject who was sitting in front of the school with an open alcoholic beverage container.
Officers contacted the man, who was later identified as Garcia. During the initial contact, Garcia exhibited apparent symptoms of intoxication, was uncooperative with Officers, and wouldn't identify himself.
Officers attempted to detain Garcia pending further investigation, but Garcia physically resisted Officers’ efforts to detain him. After a struggle, Garcia was arrested and his true identity was discovered.
During the altercation, an Officer sustained a non-life threatening injury as a result of Garcia’s resistance. Garcia was also determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision for Burglary and had several warrants for his arrest out of Fresno County.
Garcia was arrested for Resisting a Peace Officer by Force or Violence; Battery on a Peace Officer; Resisting, Delaying, or Obstructing a Peace Officer; Public Intoxication; and six out-of-county warrants. Garcia was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $66,000 bail.