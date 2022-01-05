A Porterville man accused of pulling a knife on a Deputy has been arrested.
Rafael Carbjel, 29, was arrested.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the 800 block of E. Success Avenue in Porterville for an assault with a deadly weapon.
When they arrived, Deputies contacted the suspect, Carbajel, who was still on the property.
During the encounter with the Deputy, Carbajal pulled out a large kitchen knife in a threatening manner. The Deputy pulled out his gun and ordered Carbajal to drop the knife. After several commands, Carbajal finally complied and was taken into custody without incident. During his arrest, Carbajal was also found to be in possession of paraphernalia used to smoke drugs.
Deputies later discovered Carbajal had also tried to stab the witness after he was confronted about trespassing on private property.
Carbajal was taken to the Tulare Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility, where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia in lieu of a $75,000 bail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Ryan Melo or Sgt. Scott O'Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.