Porterville Police stopped a driver for a vehicle code violation and as a result police state narcotics were found at a home where a 2-year-old child lives.
As a result Ruben Martinez, 35, was arrested.
On Friday shortly after 7:30 p.m. Porterville Police Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Plano Street for a vehicle code violation. The driver immediately displayed obvious symptoms of recent narcotic use, police stated.
The identity provided by the suspect was quickly discovered to be a false name, as the suspect provided the name of his brother. The suspect was ultimately identified as Martinez, who's on active probation for narcotic sales, having five active warrants for his arrest.
Martinez was arrested for driving while under the influence of narcotics along with the active warrants. Based on his probation status, Officers responded to Martinez’s residence to conduct a probation compliance check. As a result, narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia were located within the home, in proximity of a 2 year old child who resides in the home.
Martinez was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff, South County Detention Facility. His bail has been set at $300,000.