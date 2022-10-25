Make a Difference Day was a gathering of local and county agencies and volunteers making improvements at Bartlett Park on Saturday morning
Gathering around an arbor in Bartlett Park, Tulare County 5th District Supervisor Dennis Townsend was with a group of volunteers from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Tulare County Fire Department, Porterville Unified School District high school students, and members of the CSET Leadership program, as well as other volunteers, Tulare County Park Manager Albert Cendejas, and Tulare County General Services Agency Director Brooke Sisk.
"Good morning everyone, and thank you for coming," said Townsend. He spoke about how all the county supervisors voted on improvements and renovations to 11 parks throughout the county. He said there was tremendous investment in "our parks and it would go a long way."
Bartlett Park, is one of the county's largest parks with more than 127 acres, and it received the largest amount of funding of more than $4 million for improvements from the county and the federal American Rescue Plan.
On a personal note, Townsend spoke about how he and his wife, Cece, have had family reunions in the park through the years, and he has many fond memories. He was also at the park many times when he was a child. He has lived in Porterville and Springville and the surrounding area his whole life.
"Albert and Brooke have great plans to upgrade all of the county parks, and this was a great opportunity to accelerate those plans," he said, adding the County Board of Supervisors were completely unanimous in their support and approval of park improvements and funding.
"This is the largest National Day of Community Service, and we are going to do a variety of projects; mulching plant beds, painting restrooms, and probably brush clearing," explained Cendejas to the group gathered.
Sisk was responsible for organizing and overseeing Make a Difference Day at Bartlett Park and the flurry of activities throughout the morning.
After volunteers started working throughout the park, Cendejas explained in detail about the improvements for the park. "The arbors in the park will be repaired or replaced, cooking grills will all be replaced, then there will be a well put in with potable water for drinking and irrigation. The well is still being designed and the experts will advise regarding the proper placement in the park." There will also be a whole new irrigation system and after that the driveways will be repaved.
“We appreciate all the volunteers that are here for the Make A Difference Day, they are giving back to our parks and the community,” Cendejas said. “Bartlett Park is a beautiful quiet park and a hidden gem.:”
Cendejas and Townsend also spoke about Success Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other projects.
Townsend said that part of the bottom of Success Lake was originally part of Bartlett Park back in the early 1960's. He said it's been 28 years that the Army Corps of Engineers have been trying to get the funding and permission to raise the spillway, which will increase water storage by 25 percent.
TCSO Lieutenant Larry Camacho brought quite a few Sheriff's deputies who volunteered throughout the park. He helped spread mulch around the trees and shrubs, and said, "This is a beautiful park and it's beautiful that we get to make a difference in our community."
All together Townsend said $4.2 million was being spent on Bartlett Park, the most on any of the parks, because it's large, and it didn't qualify for many of the grants received during the pandemic.
But with ARP funding much of the money put into Bartlett Park was from ARP funds, and the other from capital improvements from Tulare County for the irrigation and paving.
"It feels good to come out and help our community and be part of a special event, making a difference," said Cynthia Rodriguez of CSET, who was volunteering with students painting one of the park's restrooms.
Several of the students who helped out with some heavy cleaning and raking near one of the large ponds towards the far side of the park, said they were happy to be there and help out.
Park Ranger Michael Lupio who drove back into the area where the pond is, where there's a huge amount of undergrowth, vines, and trees that need major clearing out, said it had been a decade or more since the pond and that part of the park had been cleared and cleaned.
A volunteer from TCFD was using a backhoe to clear out a lot of the overgrowth in the far-side of the park.
A bunch of the high school juniors and senior students from the PUSD CSET Leadership Program really loved giving back to the community, and they've made their community, their schools, and themselves proud," said Matt Glasgow, CSET Leadership Program Lead.