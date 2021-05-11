A major traffic collision happened at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 65 and Linda Vista as it appeared it happened in the northbound lanes. First responders from numerous agencies arrived at the scene including the Porterville Police Department, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Imperial Ambulance, Exeter District Ambulance and several vehicles from the Porterville Fire Department. Traffic was allowed to continue in the northbound lanes of Highway 65 while Linda Vista was closed off between Highway 65 and Orange Belt Road. The Recorder will provide more details as they become available.

