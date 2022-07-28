A major police presence was seen shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Main Street and Oak in in front of Subway. There were seven Porterville Police Department vehicles and numerous Porterville Police officers at the scene. Several officers could be seen pinning a male suspect on the ground on the sidewalk in front of Subway and the suspect was placed in a police vehicle and taken away. No other details were known as of Thursday afternoon.
Major police presence at Main and Oak
