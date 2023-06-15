David Horowitz began in the jewelry business in an unlikely way.
He lived in Hanford with his family, and his father was a career Navy officer at Lemoore Naval Air Base.
As a teenager in high school David was hired as a janitor at Robert's Jewelry store in town.
After working for the store as a janitor, gopher boy taking the mail to the post office, and doing errands for six months, the jeweler Floyd Bookout was sizing a ring one day, and showed David the finished job. "It looked good, but anybody can do that," said David.
"OK, Size this ring for me," said Bookout," And I did," said Horowitz.
"At that point they started apprenticing me. We were called benchmen because we sat at the bench all day working on jewelry."
He was also in the right business, because he and his wife, Johanna, were childhood sweethearts and married two days after she graduated high school in Hanford, when David was working with her cousin at Robert’s Jewelry.
After two years working part-time, Robert's put Horowitz on full-time, and when he was 19, he went to the Bay area to manage Kay's Jewelers. "While I was working there, I went to the Gemological Institute of America and got a graduate degree. It was a correspondence course, but I also had to attend hands-on GIA seminars, where I had to grade diamonds for clarity, color, and everything." Those seminars were intense, he says, but just like anything when you're being graded.
"My appraisals are accepted in the court of law, and everywhere."
Horowitz started from the bottom and worked his way up like the true American Dream, he said. He enjoys making and designing jewelry, and early on discovered he had a natural talent for the design and the work. The best of both worlds being paid for something you enjoy doing, he said. "That's the fun part of the job," he said, as he showed a customer a sapphire and diamond ring he designed and made. It was breathtaking.
"I love what I do, jewelry making," David said, "And get paid for it."
He was trained in the old ways, learning the art of hand fabrication. “They didn’t use molds back in the day. Everything was hand-fabricated,” he said.
By age 30, Horowitz already had 15 years experience and opened his own shop.
He started his business in Porterville with a trade shop in his garage, in 1984, and Johanna, his wife, would make trips to surrounding cities to collect orders on Mondays, then deliver the completed jewelry he had worked on during the week on Thursdays.
So, in 1991 Horowitz opened his own shop, at 174 N. Main, and five years later moved across the street in 1996, to 175 N. Main, next to the Lindgren's Jeweler's, which is now a Hair Salon.
Fast forward to 2023, 32 years later, and at least a half a dozen customers continually come to the store to purchase jewelry, get watch batteries, get appraisals, or sell items, during a short period of time.
It's a busy place.
Horowitz keeps up a rolling banter with customers, but when it comes to jewelry he's quite serious, and can give you accurate information about the era and how something is made, whether it's quite old, or a modern piece, and if it's valuable, or not.
Usually his wife Joanna, is there, and so is his son Jonathan Horowitz, who's now co-owner of the business. Around the store you'll see Johanna's influence, the tastefully arranged seasonal decorations and collectable pieces. There are also some stunning Geodes from South America that are on display.
"We've been a family run business for 32 years here in Porterville," said David. They're a full service jeweler in town, and are having a sale for their anniversary celebration.
For more information call David Horowitz Jewelry at 559-784-7123 or visit 175 N. Main Street, Porterville. Or find Horowitz Jewelry on Facebook, or www.horowitzjewelry.com