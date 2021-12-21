Porterville's Marie Valpey and “Magoo,” have spent a lifetime together. Now it appears to be coming close to the end.
But Magoo has certainly been around a lot longer than anyone could have expected. And it's believed to be by far a record.
Magoo the turtle turned 65 in August and has been with 95-year-old Marie Valpey during virtually her entire 65 years of life. Yes, Magoo is a girl, but was given the name Magoo by Valpey's son, Johnny, when the Red-Eared Slider turtle was bought in August, 1956. Johnny was 5 at the time.
If Magoo isn't the oldest living Red-Eared Slider turtle ever, she's certainly one of the oldest. Back in 2002 it was reported the record for the world's oldest Red-eared Slider was 37 years, nine months.
But at that time it was reported another Red-Eared Slider had surpassed that record and had reached 40 years. Of course, Magoo has now reached 65 years.
But Valpey said she believes Magoo is nearing the end. “She won't last much longer,” she said. “It's very sad.”
Valpey has written a story about Magoo's life. Magoo was the size of a silver dollar when she was bought in a pet store in Sunland, Calif., in August, 1956. From her story, Valpey wrote Magoo was placed on the kitchen countertop of the home in Huntington Beach where Valpey lived at the time.
Johnny originally thought about naming the turtle Cecil but decided on Magoo after the cartooMagn character Mr. Magoo. Valpey began feeding Magoo a tiny bit of hamburger meat.
Then Valpey decided to feed Magoo cat food and Magoo loved it. So a diet of cat food it was for Magoo.
One day Magoo crawled up on a small perch and apparently got too close to the edge as she fell out of her dish and then fell from the countertop to the floor. The family discovered Magoo was missing and searched the house, but no Magoo.
The family was convinced Magoo found her way out of the house so they searched the backyard but still couldn't find her. She was missing for three days.
But then there was Magoo, hanging in a drape that hung to the floor behind the sofa. Magoo was returned to the countertop, but it was decided she had outgrown her plastic dish, so she was given a large flat salad bowl. That became her home for more than a year.
She continued to eat cat food and continued to slowly grow. Once in a while Magoo would be given a bit of fresh fish or hamburger or chicken which she loves to this day.
Magoo moved with the family from Huntington Beach to Terra Bella and then to Porterville in 1957. Magoo outgrew the salad bowl and was put in a large Coca Cola square ice box in the back yard. She spent the next year years in that box which had plenty of room for her to grow.
And it was decided to switch Magoo from canned cat food to dry cat food, which became a hit with the turtle. So Magoo grew up in the Coke box.
One time on a freezing morning the family found Magoo underneath a layer of ice in the box, but Magoo was fine.
In 1965 the family moved to Carmelita Street where Valpey still lives. Magoo was given the laundry tub in the garage in her new home and continued to grow.
Magoo prefers only one type of cat food, Friskies Ocean Fish Flavor. If given anything else she spits it out.
Magoo loses the thin outer layer of her skin each year. It's almost like parchment paper and peels off easily, Valpey wrote.
When winter arrives Magoo stays quietly in her “water bed” almost motionless for weeks and doesn't eat anything. Valpey said it took the family a few years to realize she was hibernating.
Magoo weighs about six pounds and has a shell that measures 10 by 11 inches.
Valpey eventually put Magoo in the backyard when the weather warmed up so she could crawl around and Magoo loved the suntanning ans she could be found in one spot for hours with her feet stretched out.
Her favorite spot when it's really hot is in the middle of a puddle of water from the air conditioner. “This turtle is smart, there is no doubt about it,” Valpey said.
The family eventually heard a knock at the sliding door in the living room and it was Magoo hitting her shell on the door. Valpey opened the door and Magoo came in.
It's a routine that would be repeated every day. She also learned to climb two steps to the dining room, through the kitchen to the back door as she must know that's where her food is in the garage, Valpey wrote. Valpey wrote she knows how difficult it is for her to climb those two steps, but she's persistent. But Valpey would also give her a boost.
In colder weather, Magoo will still at the refrigerator whe she found a place where warm air flows underneath, sitting there for some time. When the door is opened to the garage Magoo stops at the step down to the garage, waits for Valpey to gently pick her up and place her in the laundry tub where she eagerly awaits her cat food. “This really is one smart turtle!” Valpey wrote.
One day Valpey discovered Magoo liked her back scratched and she does a little dance when this is done. Valpey found she liked with the cat's wire brush was used.
Magoo also has a favorite corner in the living room where she “hides,” Valpey wrote. Valpey's husband gave her a giant stuff Walrus years ago, named “Woofie. Valpey said she believes Magoo was trying to find a hiding place and would take Woofie with her. Valpey once found Woofie in the middle of the living room.
One time Valpey noticed her cat Toby with a scared look on his face staring at something in the living room and it was Magoo moving Woofie across the living room floor. Toby ran to the back door to get outside.
“It was one of the funniest things I had ever seen and I could laugh today just thinking about it,” Valpey wrote.
When Magoo was about 30, she would dig deep holes and lay eggs, as many as 12 to 13. Magoo would spend all night digging and hours covering the hole. Valpey wrote that's when they knew they should have named her “Ms. Magoo.”
One day, Valpey's dog, Helga, a Wiemaraner, snipped at Magoo's head and Magoo bit her on the nose. Helga stayed away from Magoo after that.
Many neighborhood children grew up with Magoo. Once at the doctor's office, Valpey met a woman who had grown up living next door and asked if she still had Magoo. “Of course! We have had him almost 48 years now!” Valpey replied.
Myron Wilcox was a neighbor of Valpey's and took Magoo to his classroom several times. The children liked to touch her shell and look at the red stripe in the side of her head.
“I never heard of a turtle going to school before,” Valpey wrote. “We said maybe that's why he's so smart!”
Valpey referred to Myron and Miriam Wilcox as wonderful neighbors who would take care of Magoo when the left town.
In 1971 Valpey wrote to the Steinhart Aquariam in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and asked if they would like to have Magoo. They replied they would be more than happy to have her, but Valpey admitted she would always come up with an excuse about how difficult it would be to take her there.
For years Magoo tried to get under the gate in the front yard. One day the front gate was left open and Magoo was eventually halfway down the block when a neighbor spotted her.
He said “I think that's Magoo,” picked her up and returned her home. That's the only time Magoo was almost lost.
Magoo also found the lowest branch under the rosemary bush, moved her body back and forth fast scratching her back and it felt so good, Valpey wrote,
Magoo also eventually found the sliding door opened about 5 inches, so she titled her entire body up and somehow slid through the opening.
Magoo's next act was getting under the rocking chair and moving her body with the rocking chair back and forth. She again was scratching her back.
She was also able to find the end table and get up in the bottom “shelf” and sit there even though she can't jump and her body can't bed.
“How in the world did she get there,” Valpey said. “It was 4 ½ inches off the floor.”
“How long do they live,” Valpey wrote. “We are asked that a lot but don't know. It must be the Good Life here in Porterville!!!”
Valpey concluded by saying, “God bless her turtle heart. I'll miss her the rest of my life!”