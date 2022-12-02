Porterville Recorder marketing consultant Sonia Fuentes accepts a $1,000 donation from Ismael and Pamela Maduena from Farmers Insurance Maduena Insurance Agency for The Recorder's Angel Tree program.
Maduena Farmers Insurance donates to Angel Tree
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Free Agent Signings
- Remaining Free Agents
- Adam Scott, Jiyai Shin lead respective Australian Opens
- Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores
- Investec South African Open Championship Scores
- Messi, Mbappé and co: The AP's World Cup team of group stage
- Rail workers say deal won't resolve quality-of-life concerns
- Christmas Parade on track to be held December 8
Most Popular
Articles
- Christmas Parade could be postponed due to rain
- Opening Day: Haven cannabis dispensary to open to public Saturday
- Christmas Parade postponed; tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 8
- 2 get life for deadly shooting at San Francisco memorial
- Big Game Hero contender, family rely on game meat they hunt
- Setton Farms
- Porterville's Zimmerman also in running to be Big-Game Hero
- Police fatally shoot armed man suspected of stealing truck
- Corrupting the youth
- Christmas Caroling Motor Parade set for December 16
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.