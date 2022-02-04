Farmersville City Councilman Ruben Macareno announced on Friday he will challenge Devon Mathis for his seat to represent the 33rd district, which includes Porterville, in the State Assembly.
Mathis is running for reelection to the State Assembly and now represents the redrawn 33rd district in the State Assembly. Those in Porterville will vote in the 33rd district in the June 7 primary and November elections.
Macareno is among the Democrats challenging Mathis. Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala has also announced he's running to unseat Mathis.
The 33rd district covers Tulare and Kings Counties and a portion of Fresno County.
Macareno has run for state and federal officer before as he was a candidate for the 2020 21st Congressional seat now held by David Valadao, who's now running in the 22nd district, which represents Porterville.
Macareno also ran for the State Senate in 2018 and the State Assembly in 2016 and 2014. “The Valley truly is home,” Macareno said. “I am familiar of the highlights and its lowlights. Bringing the district out of the shadows of southern California, the Bay Area and Sacramento is a necessary goal to address our many issues of need.
“My experience is well rounded as an elected official, a chamber director, work in media and the non-profit arena.
Macareno said as a councilman in Farmersville he has led the charge of bringing immediate improvements to his city and setting up a long term plan to develop a downtown and infrastructure to attract business and housing developments.
“I was raised here and the city stalled in its overall growth. There are great things happening now,” he said.
Macareno cites his many years of diverse experience, activism, and commitment to the valley as his preparation to be effective and deliver for the district as a member of the state assembly.
Before being elected to the Farmersville City Council, Macareno was the Chairman of the Tulare County Democratic Party, had a long-time newsroom career at the Los Angeles Times, worked locally for Proteus, Inc and in Washington D.C., for the National Association of Latino Elected Officials and for late Congressman Edward R. Roybal.
He serves on the Tulare County Association of Governments, The Council of Cities, the Tulare County Economic Development Corporation and is a member of the California League of Cities.
Macareno's them of his campaign is “I Care.” He said he will focus on affordable housing, good paying jobs and general resources to assist the ag economy such as improved rural roads, the distribution of water and building a new digital economy for the area.
“Sustaining and developing our quality of life for all our families and communities is important to keep in the forefront,” said Macareno.
In July 2007, Macareno made the change from journalism to politics when his brother, Martin, who as the Farmersville Unified School Board President, was murdered. Macareno also adminsters the Martin Macareno Foundation which awards scholarships and grants to organizations that focus on youth in economically challenged communities.
Macareno was also the editor of the Proteus newsletter, the Visalia Times-Delta and the Exeter Sun. He also published hs own newspapers.
He also briefly interned for U.S. Congressman Richard Lehman under the supervision of his administrative aide, Cruz Bustamante.
Macareno attended Los Angeles City College and Cal State L.A., studying political science. While attending college he was elected student body president and regional chair of Southern California colleges. He's also the founder of the Student Organization of Latinos, SOL, which still exists today. He's a graduate of Exeter High School.
In announcing his candidacy Sigala criticized Mathis for failing to serve and deliver for the district, saying “It’s time our district elects a leader who can deliver real results.”
Sigala stated he has been a longtime advocate and fighter for children's and youth issues, small businesses, economic development, education, the environment, access to clean drinking water, community empowerment and working-class families.
“The residents of our district are ready for a change in leadership. I am up for the challenge to serve all of our communities. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and go to Sacramento and deliver,” Sigala said.
Sigala served as Tulare's mayor from 2018 to 2020.