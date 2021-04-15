Candles flickered in the wind as a number of neighbors, friends and community members gathered Wednesday evening in Porterville to support Erik Denton in the loss of his three children, Joanna, 3, Terry, 2, and 6-month old Sierra.
As children and adults wrote with chalk on the sidewalk, others simply stood by holding candles, looking numb, tears rolling down their faces. Sniffles could also be heard.
Photos of the children, including one of the three children with their father, and stuffed animals and other toys filled the children's bedding — a purple crib and two toddler beds that had been pulled out to the complex's walkway. Numerous vigil candles, colorful flowers and balloons lined the walkway as soap bubbles floated over the scene.
Soft cries could be heard as neighbors hugged and whispered about the devastating loss of three innocent lives.
“My joy is gone, my grief is beyond healing, and my heart is sick within me,” said Jay Rice, a friend and minister, who prayed for the children's father, family and friends. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted...Bless these three little souls who lost their lives in a tragic event.”
Across the lawn, former landlord Rick Scrimshire wiped away tears.
“Never seen this coming. How could you? How do you foresee something like this? It's heart wrenching. I don't cry much but I cried.”
Scrimshire, who left the complex six months ago, said he often gave the children popsicles.
“We were good friends,” he said. “I often sat on the porch with (Denton) and we talked for hours.”
Nearby, 10-year-old Lily Tassey was drawing a pink heart on the sidewalk.
“She was Joanna's best friend. They always played all the time,” said Lily's mother, Melinda Mason. “The last time we saw them was on Easter Sunday. They had an Easter-egg hunt out here. They had a blast. It was a very happy day. They loved chalk. They were always drawing something.”
Denton also drew “Love Always” with chalk on the walkway.
Mason talked about the children breaking confetti eggs and taking turns on two little Paw Patrol trucks they rode before her voice broke down in tears.
Among those in attendance was Holly Oliveira of Happy Hearts Children's Center. She came with an approximate dozen people to show support.
“We had Joanna when she was just 18 months old. She came for about a month or so,” she said.
She and her family and friends were there to support Denton and his family.
“Maybe the outpouring of community love might help with his grieving, knowing everyone is concerned,” said Gina Milinich, who said she lives down the street.
The sentiments were expressed again and again by those in attendance.
“It's so sad. We saw them play all the time with their dad. He carried the baby in a pack on his chest,” said Leonel Joven, a neighbor at the same apartment complex. “He spent a lot of time painting that crib. He loved his kids.”
Joven's fiance, Ruth Hernandez, echoed the sentiments.
“We are devastated because we were around them. We always saw them playing, he was always with his kids. Wherever he went, they went with him. He took them on trips and camping. It was devastating when we heard the news on Saturday morning. We couldn't believe it but later it was all confirmed.”
The children were stabbed at a Reseda apartment in Southern California on Saturday. The children's mother, Liliana Carrillo, is accused of stabbing the children. Denton, who lives in Porterville, was in a custody battle with Carrillo. Denton filed for custody of the children in a Tulare County Court in March.
Carrillo was eventually apprehended in the Ponderosa area later. After the three children were killed Carrillo is accused of fleeing and involved in car jacking, attempted car jacking and auto theft in an incident in Kern County. Carrillo was arraigned in Kern County Court on Wednesday where she was charged with four felony counts involving that incident and pleaded not guilty.
The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the deaths of the three children.