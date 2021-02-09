t could be called “The Complex.”
The beginning stages of what could become a major entertainment and sports complex southwest of Porterville is taking shape.
At its meeting on Thursday, the Porterville Parks and Leisure Commission took a small step in developing that complex when it approved a recommendation for more lighting at the Porterville Sports Complex to be brought to the Porterville City Council.
Porterville Unified School District public information officer Jason Pommier pointed out how the sports complex could fit into the development of that area. The process of relocating Eagle Mountain Casino to that area is well underway as approval has been given for ground to be broken at the new casino site. There's plans for a hotel at the Eagle Mountain Casino site as well.
So eventually there could be the sports complex, Porterville Municipal Airport and the Eagle Mountain Casino and Hotel all in the same area with the Porterville Fairgrounds nearby. So the sports complex could end up being a major venue that's used for a variety of events.
“The possibilities are endless,” said Pommier about how the sports complex could be used. “That could be a gold mine out there for sure.”
With that in mind, the commission listed more lighting at the sports complex as the No. 1 priority it has recommended to the city council to consider for the use of nearly $180,000 from a Proposition 68 grant. Prop. 68 was approved by voters to provide more funding for parks and water in the state.
In addition, the city has $61,000 budgeted for lighting, so City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said $240,000 would potentially be used for the sports complex lighting.
The lighting initially would be for the fields at the sports complex, allowing for youth and adults sports league teams to hold games and practices at night. There would be field usage and lighting fees for leagues and teams that reserve the fields. The project would be completed by February, 2023.
The council could decide to go in a different direction when it comes to the use of the grant and public input could affect how the grant is used as well.
Other proposals for the grant to be used for include lighting the jogging/walking track at the sports complex, which was No. 2 on the list of priorities recommended to the council for the commission. More lighting for Murry Park is another proposal.
At a previous commission meeting, Moore said he misspoke when light poles for the park would cost $60,000 each. He said the cost would actually be $6,000 each, so at least 20 lights could be put in at the park.
Among the other proposals was a pump track, which basically offers a combination use for skateboards and BMX bicycles. A mini-pitch, an outdoor arena-style field turf lighted soccer facility that could be used as a multi-sport facility has also been proposed.
A small amphitheater for Murry Park and field turf for Centennial Park were among the other proposals.
In addition, the commission approved a recommendation for the use of a $95,000 Community Development Block Grant for the city council to consider. That grant needs to be used at Murry Park, Zalud Park or Fallen Heroes Park.
There's a lack of fitness equipment at city parks as the only park that has any fitness equipment right now is Fallen Heroes Park and there's no outdoor fitness equipment for senior citizens at any city parks.
So with that in mind, the commission listed as its No. 1 priority as outdoor fitness equipment for the entire population and its No. 2 priority as fitness equipment for senior citizens for the city council to consider.
But again the council can go in a different direction and public input could play a part as well. Among the other proposals for the CDBG grant is to use matching funds to develop the adjacent property north of Murry Park into a park, essentially expanding Murry Park.
The City of Porterville is also applying for a competitive Proposition 68 grant to fund a Recreation Center. A potential location for the recreation center is in the area of Fourth Street between Henderson and Grand.
The public can take a survey on what they would like to see in the center here: https://porterville.typeform.com/to/sNEkH7L0