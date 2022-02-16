River Ridge Ranch & Institute will host undergraduates from throughout the country who will be doing original research on land use, management and conservation.
Long Beach State's Geography Department applied for and received a grant from the National Science Foundation of $344,000 to operate the program. The program will run for three years, beginning this year and in 2023 and 2024. For more information on the program visit: https://cla.csulb.edu/departments/geography/nsf-reu/
Eight undergraduate students can apply to participate in the eight-week program, which will run from May 21 to July 15. Long Beach State's Geography Department stated: “This project brings together eight undergraduate students with faculty for an eight-week intensive research and learning experience to study the science and technology of environmental conservation. America’s biodiversity hotspots exist within a matrix of urban sprawl, reserves, and working lands.
“In populated areas, such as California, biodiversity cannot be supported solely through the designation of wildland and conservation areas. There is a need for a broader approach that incorporates humans, their activities, and working lands.”
The department added the objective of the program is to train the next generation of land managers and restoration scientists in conservation science and technology.
Undergraduates can still apply for the program, which includes a stipend. All expenses are also covered in the program. Information on the grant and application can be found on the Long Beach State Geography website: https://cla.csulb.edu/departments/geography/
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, February 22.
The program will begin with an orientation at River Ridge and then students will receive training at Long Beach State in Goetechniques and GI science using a variety of software programs and technology, including conservation drones. Students will work with faculty to develop research topics and then will head to River Ridge for a three-week intensive field study in June. Students will work five days a week.
Students will return to Long Beach State for laboratory work, analysis and will write final reports and make presentations. The program will end with a symposium in which students will present their final reports.
Students need to arrive at Long Beach State on May 21 for the program. Students will receive stipends of $600 a week totaling $4,800. All students are expected to bring a Windows 10 (64)-based laptop (Minimum: 16GB RAM, 256 GB hard disk, video card, MS Office 2010 (2015 preferred. Students who apply need one letter of reference.
River Ridge Ranch is a privately-owned working landscape of 722 acres on the North Fork of the Tule River. For more information visit: http://www.river-ridge.net.
River Ridge Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that teaches and demonstrates land use and management in order to keep working ranches intact and functioning.