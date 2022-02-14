The Monache and Porterville High boys and girls wrestling teams will be well represented at
Valley Masters Championships.
Both schools had numerous wrestlers place at Valley events on Saturday.
And four local wrestlers won section titles as for Monache’s boys Jacob Perez, Wanderlei Whittington and Anthony Estrada all won titles at the Division II Valley Championships. Whittington was also named as the tournament’s Outstanding lower weight wrestler.
Mattea Monroe also had a nice quick workout in winning a title at the South Area Valley Championships for the PHS girls.
Monache’s boys had an outstanding effort at the Division II Valley Championships as they finished third and were edged out of second by a half point. Paso Robles won with 207 points, Hanford was second with 181 points and Monache was third with 180.5 points.
Monache had five wrestlers reach the finals. Both Monache and PHS had outstanding meets as both programs had 11 wrestlersplace in the event.
Perez won all three of his matches by pinas he won the title at 108. Whittington won three matches by pin and won by technical fall in the finals to win the title at 134.
Estrada also went 4-0 to win the title at 147, winning two matches by pin and one by technical fall.
Also for Monache Edgar Batres at 140 and Dagan Allee at 222 both finished second. Jacob Estrada took third at 115 for the Marauders.
Also for Monache Isaac Mendez was eighth at 108, Samuel Ortega was seventh at 162, Juan Martinez was eighth at 172, Jonathan Newsom was fourth at 197 and Nico Ferraro was sixth at 287.
Izaya Welsh at 140 and Gabriel Luna at 162 both finished third for PHS.
Others who placed for PHS were Zach Klarcyk, fifth at 108; Kaleb Klarcyk, fifth at 115; Alejandro Sanchez, sixth at 122; Antonio Arellano, sixth at 128; Dominic Welsh, fifth at 134; Tristan Nieblas, sixth at 154; David Bucio, seventh at 172; Fabian Alvarez, sixth at 184; and Emiliano Hernandez, eighth at 197.
GIRlS WRESTLING
Porterville’s girls had an outstanding effort at the area event, finishing third with 124 points behind Golden West with 129 points and Highland with 166 points.
Monroe wrestled a total of 2 minutes, 39 seconds in winning the title at 152. Monroe won by pin in 33 seconds, 58 seconds and 1 minute, 8 seconds.
Also for PHS Samantha Pina room second at 133, Savannah Murrietta was fifth at 113, Aaliyah Tapia was seventh at 118, Evelyn Garcia was seventh at 128 and Melissa Abarca was third at 139.
Monache also had two wrestlers qualify for the Valley Masters as Arianna Batres took third at 118 and Sierra Alamilla was fourth at 108.