The Exeter Water Polo Club, with a number of players from the Porterville area, finished fourth at the National Junior Olympics in the 18 and under division in Texas last week. It's the best finish ever for a Porterville team
Teams from all over the United States flew into Dallas for the Junior Olympics. The tournament was a 4 day tournament filled with the best water polo teams in the nation.
The teams all played at indoor facilities. Northwest ISD Aquatic Center and Garland Natatorium were the two sites Exeter WPC played at.
Exeter entered the tournament ranked 21st overall. Exeter got everybody's attention after upsetting the No. 12 and No. 5 seeds. Exeter went 5-0 over the first three days of the tournament to reach the semifinals.
Protecting the goal for Exeter was Porterville High alumni Ahna Davis. In the first 4 games of the tournament, Davis only allowed 9 goals.
I had such a great time in Texas, it was an exciting experience to be able to play new teams and not only make it into the platinum bracket but to play the first seeded team and end up winning the game in shootouts,” Davis said. I love playing with all the girls and the time we get to spend together outside the pool as well.”
On Saturday, Exeter had its closest game of the tournament against Sarasota, Fla., pulling out a thrilling win in a shootout led by Davis' three blocks in the shootout. The game was tied 6-6 heading into the shootout.
Regan Azevedo, Exeter's sixth shooter, scored to win it for Exeter. Sarasota ended up winning the tournament.
“Nothing compares to the time shared with the team,” Azevedo said. “I'm very proud of everyone, they played their hearts out. It was a great last run for me and the other girls that are aging out.”
Exeter ended up losing its last two games to finish fourth. “The Exeter girls put their heart into each and every game,” Exeter coach Jack Amaral said. “Fatigue got the best of them and they ran out of steam in the last two games.
“The girls played hard every game. We had many players step up and make some big shots in clutch times. I was truly impressed with the play from goalie Ahna Davis who totaled over 100 saves and steals in the 7 games. I am sad that Paulina (Cemo), Regan, and Mia (Gillum) will be aging out, but I am very proud of what these girls have created.”
Exeter also beat Cowtown, Texas, 5-3, the Houston Storm 11-2, Orlando United 11-0, and Chicago Park District 10-4.
In the final four round, Exeter lost 8-3 to Viper Pigeon of Texas and 12-9 to New Trier of Illinois.
For the tournament Olivia Machado scored 11 goals, Nicole Tristao had 10 goals, Azevedo had 7 goals and Gillum and Makayla McGuire each added six goals for Exeter.
“As a freshman playing in Junior Olympics 18u girls, it was definitely challenging,” McGuire said. “I also think that the only way to get better and progress is to push yourself and I really feel Junior Olympics did that for me. Exeter has been the best team I could ask for, so welcoming and fun. As one of the younger members of the team, I get to see first hand, and play with some of the older girls on the team and get to pick up some skills from them. Seeing a different level of play at my age has definitely made me mature in the game and helped me get at a higher level of water polo.
“Getting to travel, make memories, and create bonds with my team has been an amazing experience. We have learned so much about the game and how to elevate our play. I’m already looking forward to the Junior Olympics 2023.”
Fresno Pacific coach Bryan Suhovy had his eyes on Azevedo who has just signed to play for Fresno Pacific in the fall. Fresno Pacific player Sam Dieterle also served as an assistant coach for Exeter.
“It was so much fun to watch Sam, a current player on the FPU water polo team, help coach Regan, an incoming freshman,” Suhovy said. “To see that relationship grow knowing in a month they will be teammates.
“I was proud of both of them and the role they played in the success of Exeter Water Polo at Junior Olympics. It excites me and for the future of our team.”
The tournament brought coaches from all over the nation including from Harvard, Brown Bucknell, St. Francis, Cal Baptist and Santa Clara to watch Exeter's players.
“I’ve competed in Junior Olympics 6 times,” Machado said. It’s something I look forward to every year.
“I was happy the way this team came together and persevered in order to take 4th place in the tournament. I’m proud of what we accomplished.”