Several local students had there works honored as exemplary in the Tulare County Office of Education's annual Young Authors' Faire.
Of the 14 books that were recognized as exemplary, six came from local schools, including three from Springville. The books in the month-long, online exhibition are organized into five categories of exemplary work — Fiction, Non-Fiction, Class Book, Hand-drawn Illustration, and Graphics/Images.
This year more than 100 students from 10 schools developed 45 books. The books can be viewed by clicking on the Virtual Book Gallery link at www.tcoe.org/YoungAuthorsFaire. A link to the 14 exemplary books can be found at the bottom of the page.
Every year, the Tulare County Office of Education invites students to participate in YAF. The event offers students in grades K-8 an chance to showcase their writing and illustration work at the county level and be recognized in a variety of genres. In recent years, the books submitted to the event have been published online.
Among those honored were Mr. Lewis 5th grade GATE class at Westfield Elementary School which received exemplary honors in the Fiction and Class Book categories for their book 2038.
Springville School sixth grader Brynn Merrit's book Blessed by Blayke was honored as exemplary non-fiction. In addition Springville School eighth grader Jax Bledsaw's The Last Shot was honored as exemplary in non-fiction and graphics/images.
Springville School sixth grader Charlotte LeGette's Bradley Bones was honored as exemplary in hand drawn illustration.
Rockford Elementary School had two students who were honored. Fifth grader Emily Burkhart's President George W. Busk was honored as exemplary in non-fiction and fourth grader Joshua Baez's The Two Ancient Scrolls was honored as exemplary in graphics/images.