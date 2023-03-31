Local students were well-represented as Best of Show winners in the annual Tulare County Student Art Exhibition.
In conjunction with National Arts Education month, organizers of the annual Student Art Exhibition selected more than 200 Best of Show winners from pieces in this year’s show. The Student Art Exhibition opened as a virtual art gallery in March.
The gallery features more than 650 hand-drawn and digital works, photographs, and sculptures from 47 Tulare County schools. From the 656 submissions, judges selected 236 works for Best of Show honors. The gallery is avaliable at www.tcoe.org/ArtGallery
Two local students were selected as a Best of Show winner for more than one piece they submitted. Granite Hills High School's Emma Figueroa was selected as a Best of Show winner for two pieces she submitted and Porterville High's Aimee Madrigal was selected as a Best of Show winner for three pieces she submitted.
Other local students who received Best of Show honors were: Burton School District middle school students — Amirah Ramos, Victoria Menchaca, Lorraine Carrillo, Alexandra Flores Ayala.
Citrus High School — Scarlet Swenson, Andrea Rabena. Granite Hills — Kassandra Diaz, Abel Atrisco Compos, Matt Harris, Claudia Aguilar.
Hot Springs — Paisley Boren, Karly Spray, Sawyer Watt, Leeah Sanchez, Phineas Blue. Strathmore Middle School — Ayleena Prado, Celeste Hernandez, Esmeralda Martin Ezquintero, Alberto Ceballos, Aubrey Ordonez, Julissa Figueroa, Samantah Cacho, Nevach Ogans.
Summit Charter Academy Matthew — Archivaldo Mendez, Genesis Padilla, Oscar Iwami. Summit Collegiate High School — Alyssa Herrera, Izabella Luna, Marcos Ramos, Isaac Gama, Mia Anderson, Elizabeth Pezzi, Natalie Bernabe.