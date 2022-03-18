A number of local students have advanced to the State Science Fair after winning awards in the annual Tulare County STEAM Expo held on Saturday at the Tulare County Office of Education Planetarium.
Local students who advanced to state were Westfield Elementary School's Micah Bailey, Miguel Pedraza and Michael Miralez for their project, Water Has Bacteria; Springville Elementary School's Grace Jenkins for her project, Blanket Battle; and Westfield's Chevy Biber, Samantha Freed and Kamlynn Newlin for their project Soil Erosion.
Hundreds of children and family members attended the annual STEAM Expo on Saturday to enjoy hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities, and to view free shows at the TCOE Planetarium.
Prior to the opening of the Expo, the Tulare County Science and Engineering Fair began with several dozen student exhibits that addressed real-world issues. This year, students in elementary, middle, and high school worked alone or in teams to create 35 projects for the annual fair. Students applied the scientific method to explore issues in Earth and Space Sciences, Life Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics, and Chemistry.
While judges interviewed students about their Science Fair projects, visitors to the STEAM Expo built rockets and hot air balloons, programmed a variety of small robots, engaged in art projects, and learned about native plants and animals from representatives of Circle J-Norris Ranch, the Sequoia Riverlands Trust, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. In the planetarium, visitors enjoyed back-to-back showings of the popular program, CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story.
A complete list of winners is available at tcoe.org/STEAMExpo/fair/results.
The California State Science Fair will be held virtually April 12.