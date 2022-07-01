To be honest it wasn't really all that shocking to Jordan Church she made it to the Cinch National High School Finals Rodeo.
After all, she had already qualified for the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo as an eighth grader.
Church made the junior high finals in light rifle and she accomplished the feat again, making the National High School Finals in light rifle as a junior. Church, who just completed her junior year at Butterfield Charter and Strathmore High Schools, will head to nationals that will be held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyo.
“The first time it was pretty shocking,” said Church when she qualified for the junior high nationals. “But since I've done it before honestly I'm not that surprised.”
Church qualified for nationals by placing third in the recently held California High School Rodeo Association State Finals in Bishop. Church has also been a state qualifier in numerous rodeo events.
That should also come as no surprise as Church comes from a rodeo family. Her older brother, Jade, also qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in tie-down roping.
“I was just kind of born into a rodeo family,” Jordan said. “I've doing this since I was 6.”
Church has also been shooting since she was 8 or 9. “I live on a ranch,” said Church about how shooting is a part of her life.
“I've always shot squirrels,” said Church, talking about another part of life that comes with living on a ranch. “We would shoot cans. I've always been shooting guns.”
In light rifle competitors shoot from three positions — lying down, kneeling and standing and the total score is added up to determine the top finishers.
Unlike all the other events at the national finals in which competitors will receive two go-rounds with the total score determining the top 20 who advance to the short-go finals, Church will receive only one round in light rifle to determine the top 20 who make it to the short-go finals.
The light rifle short-go finals will also be held before all of the other events' short-go finals, which will be held on July 23. The light rifle competition is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Church's obvious goal is to finish in the top 20 to advance to the short-go finals, but she added she will go to Gillette “to shoot the best I can.”
More than 1,650 competitors from 44 states, Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand will compete in the NHSFR, which is the world's largest rodeo. Competitors will compete for more than $150,000 in prizes, more than $150,000 in prize money and more than $375,000 in college scholarships.
Saturday's championship round on July 23 will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each go-round will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com.
Competitors at the NHSFR will also have a chance to participate in dances, family-oriented activities and church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries.
Church is seeking sponsorships to help with fuel costs for the trip. Those who would like to sponsor Church can call her mother, Judie, 559-359-3586.