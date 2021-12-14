The Porterville High boys basketball went 3-1 in the Taro Kobra Tournament at Arroyo Grande High School to finish third in the event.
Dane Odsather was selected to the all-tournament team. Odsather averaged 15 points per game in the tournament.
On Friday Porterville lost to Thousand Oaks 59-49 in what PHS coach Lance Wallace referred to as the most physical game of the year for his team. Odsather scored 15 points, Matthew Rivera had 10 points and Garin Wallace added nine points for the Panthers.
On Saturday morning PHS routed San Luis Obispo 61-25. “Very good effort and energy for a morning game,” said Wallace, whose team played at 8 p.m. the night before.
Wallace scored 17 points, Adam Daguman had 16 points and Odsather added 11 points for PHS.
On Saturday night PHS defeated Arroyo Grande 66-54. Odsather scored 21 points, Rivera had 17 points and Eric Odsather added 12 points for the Panthers.
It was the fifth time playing in the tournament for PHS (6-2). In their previous four appearances in the tournament, the Panthers never won more than one game. “So to go 3-1 is a good accomplishment for our team,” Wallace said.
PHS hosts East tonight and will travel to face Hanford on Thursday.
BURTON GIRLS WIN TITLE
The Burton Middle School girls basketball team end its season with a perfect 13-0 recorder on its way to winning the Whitney League title.
Burton defeated Summit Charter Intermediate Academy to win its first league title since 2013. Milly Rojas scored 20 points in the win.
When asked about their season, Coach Fernando Gonzalez stated, "Our girls were hungry from the very beginning,” Burton coach Fernando Gonzalez said. “They wanted this championship and now they have it."
This year the team motto was "Job Not Finished," which was inspired by Kobe Bryant. "We can finally say, our job is now finished," Gonzalez said.
The leading scorers for the Lady Bulldogs were Shelley Andrade, Jalissa Miranda, and Rojas. Team captain Kyah Bartlett led in assists as Forward Jaylee Alvarico contributed to points in the paint. Burton Middle School has now captured two Whitney League Championships in volleyball and girls basketball.