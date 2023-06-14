Local Sports Roundup
NU BREED offering boys volleyball
Valley Elite Basketball Camp coming up
NU BREED Volleyball made history on Sunday at the Dignity Health Sports Complex in Kern County by having a boys' team for the first time participate in an AAU tournament.
Though NU BREED boys lost their first match against BHB in two straight sets 25-10, 25-21, they always retained their tenacity, said NU BREED director Job Lara. They bounced back to deliver a fantastic performance in their second match, Lara said, taking GE to three sets before they narrowly lost 21-25, 25-17, 17-16. A thrilling third match saw a points cap of 17, and NU BREED boys bounced back in full force to win their third match 25-17, 25-21.
The tournament was about providing a significant moment as NU BREED became the first club to have a boys' team in Southeaster Tulare County compete in a tournament,” Lara said.
“It was a memorable day for the NU BREED Volleyball Club, and they look forward to all the possibilities the boys' volleyball program will bring,” Lara said.
Those interested in learning more about the NU BREED boys' volleyball program can send an email to info@nubreedvbc.org. “Let's continue to support youth volleyball in the South Valley,” Lara said.
VALLEY ELITE BASKETBALL CAMP
Valley Elite will offer a basketball camp to be held from June 26-30 at Granite Hills High School. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Cost is $150 per player. The camp will be conducted by local college, high school and middle school coaches.
The camp includes a T-shirt, player development, skill development, fundamental work, scrimmages and coordination footwork drills. Those attending the camp will have the chance to learn the basics of basketball and how to work as a team and to learn skills such dribbling, shooting and passing. Participants will build their skills through the training in the camp.
The camp is for boys and girls in kindergarten through 12th grades. For more information call Andy Garcia, (559) 789-3233.