Monache, PHS girls tennis set up showdown
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
The Monache and Porterville High girls tennis teams both won on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in the East Yosemite League and set up a showdown on Friday at PHS for EYL supremacy.
Monache defeated Tulare Union 6-3 at home while Porterville won 9-0 at Mission Oak. Porterville and Monache will play each other Friday in a match that had to be rescheduled due to poor air quality caused by the Windy Fire.
MONACHE 6, T.U. 3
Monache won five of six singles matches to clinch the win against the Tribe. Maria Hernandez, Alexa Baez, Cynthia Kasis, Anayeli Ramirez and Samantha Malone all won in singles for the Marauders. Malone clinched the victory, winning a three-set marathon.
Monache lost two close matches in doubles but Princesa Ceballos and Elvira Gambia won in doubles for the Marauders. Monache was again able to finish a match under its new lights at its tennis courts.
PHS 9, MISSION OAK 0
In singles Sierra Weisenberger won 6-2, 6-1, Elle Mauck won 6-1, 7-6, Bailee Cook won 6-1, 7-5, Rylee Jones won 6-1, 6-4, Delaney Nix won 6-1, 6-4 and Ruhani Deswal won 6-1, 6-0 for PHS.
In doubles Weisenberger and Mauch won 8-3, Cook and Jones won 8-5 and Zahra Rayani and Aracely Perez won 8-3 for the Panthers.
SCIA GIRLS RUNNERS WIN LEAGUE TITLE
The Summit Charter Intermediate Academy Middle School girls cross country team won the Whitney League title while the SCIA boys placed second.
Sophia Martinez, Rylee Medina, Yazmine Lachino, Valeria Morales Jayden Flores, Isaac Saravia, Gabriel Inigues, Ziquiel Covarrubias were our SCIA's top runners fthis season. The teams are coached by Jose Luis Espino who has run the program since the school opened in 2017.
“Our cross country team did an amazing job throughout the entire season,” Espino said. “Practice after practice, they ran through injuries, these kids never gave up and pushed themselves every meet. Putting in work definitely pays off and these kids came to work every day.”
BMS VOLLEYBALL WINS TITLE
The Burton Middle School volleyball team won the Whitney League Championship, the first ever volleyball title in school history.
Burton defeated Pioneer in the semifinals 2-1 on Wednesday, then advanced to the championship match against Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, making it an all Burton Schools final. Burton started hot and won the first game and won a close second game to
beat SCIA for the championship 2-0.
“Our lady Bulldogs fought till the very end,” Burton coach Vanessa Musquiz said. “They've worked so hard, to say I'm proud of every one of our players doesn't come close to how honored I am to have be their coach.”
Neveah Martinez led in serves, with 15 aces and 8 assist for Burton. Also for Burton Jaylee Alvarico had 7 serves, 6 kills and 7 assists, Shelly Andrade had 8 serves, 6 kills and 5 assist, Kyah Bartlett added 6 aces, 3 kills and 4 assist, Jocelyn Carranza had 4 kills and 4 assist, Jazmin Regaspi added 6 serves, 3 kills and 5 assist, Jalyssa Hernandez added 2 kills and 4 assist and Trista Cabatu and Milee Quibyen each had 6 assists.