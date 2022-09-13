The Monache boys and girls cross country teams more than held their own against tough competition at the Kingsburg Invitational on Saturday.
“We had cooler temperatures, but the humidity was tough to run in. The competition was even tougher,” Monache caoch Seth Ishida said.
Among the competition was Buchanan's girls, who's favored to win the state Division I title and one of the favorites to win the Nike Cross Country Nationals this year. Last they they were second in the nation.
Runners competed in grade level races from ninth to 12th grade. There was no team scoring. It was an individual competition with Buchanan, Clovis West and Matilda Torres of Madera being the class teams in the event. The Monache boys, just coming off of an upset victory over Bakersfield High and Frontier at the McFarland USA Invitational were tested individually, grade level by grade level.
Monache's Conner Machado was fourth in the 2-mile freshman race in 10:32 behind two Buchanan runners and one of the best freshman in the Valley, Ben Fernandez who finished in 9:50. Also for Monache freshman Devin Marino is improving race by race and placed eighth in 10:43.
The sophomore boys had four medalists with Jake Estrada placing eighth in 10:41, Miguel Bedolla taking 13th in 11:20, Eli Sotelo placing15th in 11:22 and Alberto Andrade placing 16th in 11:22.
“These sophomores are improving their practice volumes slowly and will be working their way in and out of the varsity squad as needed,” Ishida said.
As a team in non official scoring Monache's sophomores were third with 59 points just 4 points behind Clovis West. Buchanan finished with 28 points.
The junior race was the fastest race of the day with Clovis West's Sam Dresick running a blistering 9:37 two mile. Monache's fastest runner, Monte Moore hung on for ninth in 10:23, just ahead of Easet Yosemite League rival Emmanuel Santacruz of Mt. Whitney, who finished in 10:24.
El Diamante's Devin Ibarra was third in 10:06, making him the leader of the newly reformed EYL. Ishida said his boys team has its sights firmly set on the EYL team and individual titles.
In the senior race Joey Toledo medaled in ninth in 10:44 and Diego Ortiz pushed in to fetch the final medal in 20th at 11:28.
“Monache's youth stayed close to the standard set by their older teammates,” Ishida said. “It was their day and the juniors and seniors want to put some more work in and see the same improvement they had.
“We had some trouble after staying so close to the frontrunners in the first mile and then paying for it later. We were not quite ready for that type of elite race. We hung in there, but that just isn't satisfying enough. The guys want to be an elite team like Buchanan and Clovis West.
The Lady Marauders had some big improvements in their individual races with the sophomore girls led by Samantha Martinez, who took seventh in 13:58. Ashley Salazar wasn't far behind in 11th in 14:06. Danika De LaCruz was 12th in 14:26.
Maggie Marcelo was Monache's No. runner, finishing in 13:48 for 12th in the junior girls race. Nicole Torres had a season best 13:58 for 14th.
“The girls team is trying to be more consistent in practice and work more as a team through the work and focus on the process of getting better, despite a rocky start for the varsity squad,” Ishida said. “Any one of these girls could claim the No. 1 spot, and the daily competition is starting to bring out their best.”
GIRLS TENNNIS
PHS takes second
The Porterville High girls tennis team placed second in Division V at the California Classic over the weekend. The event featured 700 players from 70 teams across the Valley and Northern California.
PHS defeated Lodi 5-1, Lemoore 6-0, Kerman 5-1 and lost to El Diamante 4-2 in the championship match.