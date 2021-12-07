The Porterville and Monache girls wrestling teams held their own at the tough R.M. Parks Invitational on Saturday hosted by Monache.
PHS finished 11th with 61 points while Monache was 12th with 53 points. Both teams had several placers. Monache had two wrestlers who placed second in Katani Wessels at 137 pounds and Arianna Batres at 121 pounds.
Batres nearly won the title as she lost in overtime against Exeter's Melody Hernandez. Batres won her other three matches by pin. Batres pinned Jessica Tapia of Porterville in the semifinals. Tapia went on to finish fourth.
Porterville's top finishers was Samantha Pina, who placed third at 137 pounds. Pina lost in the semifinals but came back to win by pin in the third place match.
Wessels won twice by pin before losing in the championship match.
Also for Porterville Savannah Murrietta (2-2) placed 6th.at 116, Aailiyah Tapia placed seventh at 121, Melissa Abarca placed fifth at 150 and Mattea Monrol took fourth at 160.
For Monache Kaylynn Brassfield placed seventh at 137 and Sinnel Soliman was eighth at 170.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monache 55, Wasco 43
Monache has gone 5-1 in its last six games after beating Wasco on Friday. The Marauders pulled away after leading 26-23 at halftime.
Kaleb Salazar had a huge game for Monache with 24 points. Brandon Garcia scored 11 points and Ty Baxter and Jared Ojeda each added five points for the Marauders.
Monache gradually took control of the game after Wasco jumped out to a 10-2 lead. It was good to see us keep our composure and allow our defense to get us back in the game especially in the third (quarter),” Monache coach Justin St. Clair said.
Salazar had a huge second half for Monache and also made four key free throws down the stretch to keep the Marauders in control.
St. Clair added Garcia and Ojeda also played key roles. “We had solid contributions all around,” St. Clair said.