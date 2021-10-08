Say this about the Grizzlies they don't quit. Up until the final play of the game when Andre Longoria battled a Famersville defender for the ball on a hail mary pass but was unable to wrestle the ball away from him was the outcome finally certain.
But for the Grizzlies it was an outcome in which they came as close as winning as a team possibly could, but in the end fell 21-20 on Friday at Rankin Stadium.
It looked like Granite was grinding its way to a 6-0 win in the second half when the game took a sudden turn, turning into a wild affair in the fourth quarter and a wild finish.
Granite Hills trailed 21-12 and looked dead in the water after a bad snap led to a 17-yard loss, putting the Grizzlies back at their own 12-yard line. But on the next play, quarterback Gage Snider threw one up down field to Longoria, who made the leaping grab, bounced off the defender and then raced 88 yards for the score. Snider followed by running it in untouched on a bootleg for the two-point conversion with 4:26 left in the game.
But Farmersville was able to milk almost the entire clock before finally punting the ball back to Granite, who took over at its own 20 with 22.7 seconds left. The Grizzlies ended up having to go for that one last Hail Mary, but this time Longoria wasn't able to duplicate what he had done just earlier.
Daniel Ramirez began the second half by intercepting a pass for Granite and returning it to the Aztec 49. But Granite ended up fumbling the ball back to Farmersville at the Aztec 49.
Farmersville ended up putting together a drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass and after the extra point the Aztecs took a 7-6 lead late in the third quarter. That set the stage for a series of wild sequences in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing possession Granite put together a drive and on third and six at the 21, Snider completed a 5-yard pass to Adam Sandoval to set up a fourth and one at the Aztec 26. Roberto Ortiz then rushed for 2 yards to gain the first down at the Aztec 24.
Snider followed with a 19-yard run on the option down to the Aztec 4. That set up Manny Aguilar's 1-yard TD run. Granite settled for a 12-7 lead as it couldn't run it in for the two-point conversion.
But on the first play of the ensuing drive, Farmersville scored on a 62-yard run and after failing on the extra point, the Aztecs led 13-12.
Granite appeared ready to march right back down on the field on the ensuing drive and go back ahead as it face 4th and 1 at the Aztec 45 when disaster struck in a sequence that eventually proved to be the difference of the game.
Farmersville picked up a bad pitch at its 45 and returned it all the way for a touchdown. Then came a bad snap on the extra point. But Farmersville ended up picking up the snap and completing a pass in the end zone for the two-point conversion to take a 21-12 lead with 5:46 left in the game.
Granite had a drive going in the first half on the strength of a 42-yard pass from Snider to Sandoval. But the Grizzlies fumbled the ball away after driving inside the Aztec 30.
Late in the first half, though, Granite faced a fourth and three at the Aztec 40 and Snider completed a 40-yard scoring pass to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead with 37.4 seconds left in the first half.
Snider completed six passes for 186 yards.
In other action on Friday, Strathmore High rolled to a 44-7 win over Sierra Pacific in Hanford. More details on that game will be featured in Monday's edition of The Recorder.
GIRLS TENNIS
PHS 7, MONACHE 2
Porterville won the showdown of unbeaten teams in the East Yosemite League on Friday at PHS after winning 4 of 6 singles matches and then sweeping the doubles.
A key win in singles for PHS came when Rylee Jones was able to come back to win 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), (10-8), which enabled Porterville to take a 4-2 lead in singles as opposed to being tied 3-3.
Also in singles for PHS Sierra Weisenberger won 6-0, 6-2, Elle Mauck won 6-4, 6-4 and Delaney Nix won 6-0, 6-1.
In douibles, Weisenberger and Mauck won 8-6, Bailee Cook and Jones won 8-1 and Aracely Perez and Zahra Rayani won 8-4.