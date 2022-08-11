Like the name of the area where he was found, Tule definitely has a fighting spirit.
The bear cub who was rescued in April in the 600 block of North Reservation Road has made incredible progress since beginning his rehabilitation at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe on April 22. His recovering has progressed so much so far, it's being referred to as a miracle.
“He turned around,” said Denise Upton, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care's animal care director. “Kind of a little miracle. I wasn't sure he was going to make it.”
But as Tule continued to progress, Upton said, “I was pleasantly surprised.”
When Tule was found he was just 3.4 pounds and in the first month his weight gain was just up to seven pounds. “He was so tiny, really compromised,” Upton said.
Tule wasn't gaining weight due to abnormal bone growth. But Upton said Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has been able to address that condition. So much so Tule is now up to 35 pounds.
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care posted on its Facebook page on June 27: “We have identified some abnormal growth that seemed to be causing him some discomfort, which we have now addressed and he seems to be much happier as his activity has increased playing and climbing. His appetite has returned and he's gaining weight nicely.”
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has also posted on its Facebook page an adorable video of Tule when he climbs into a small tub of water. The video was posted on July 15.
“He's eating good and doing good,” Upton said. Upton added Tule does have a skin condition. “He looks a little ragged,” she said. But she added Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is addressing that condition as well.
And Upton said Tule still has some medical issues. But she said there's a good chance Tule can eventually be returned to the wild.
“We're very hopeful. He's going in the right direction,” Upton said. “He's still a little guy.”
Upton is with three other rescued bears at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care who are all female. “He's the littlest one,” said Upton about Tule and the three other bears.
But she said that hasn't stopped Tule. “He pushes them around,” Upton said. “He runs the place and tells the girls what to do. He's got a lot of attitude, which is good.”
Upton said Tule will have to reach 80 to 100 pounds before he can be released back into the wild. She said that likely won't be possible until next spring. “He'll probably be with us for the winter,” she said.
She said the final call on if and when to release Tule will be made by the Fish and Game Department.
It will have to be determined Tule will be able to fend for himself for him to be released. Animals are also normally returned to the area where they are rescued so if and when Tule is released he will likely be released back to this area. Again the final call will be made by Fish and Game, Upton said.
If it turns out Tule can't be released back into the wild, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care will work to find a place for Tule, Upton said, but she added places for bears are limited.
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care rescues orphaned and injured baby wild birds and animals who are unable to survive on their own.
The facility is equipped to ensure each animal receives that's as close as possible to the animal's natural diet and in the right environment so they can be released as healthy adults able to fend for themselves.
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care stresses if anyone finds a baby or injured bird or wild animal, not to care for it themselves.
For more information about Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, call 530-577-2273 or visit ltwc.org