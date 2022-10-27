When Chuck Widland received a letter from the State Department of Toxic Substance Control requesting access to his property for environmental sampling 10 years after he bought the property he didn't think anything of it and had no problem with providing the access to his property.
But he's now in disbelief that eight years later the state has stuck him with a bill that has now reached more than $565,000 for that testing of the property. What's more the state has asked Widlund to pay such an enormous bill for the testing operation that had to be done for something that was caused more than 100 years ago.
Widlund contacted State Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office to try to resolve the situation and Mathis' office is now working with DTSC to try to fix the matter.
It's a problem the state has actually been dealing with since at least the 1990s. In 1995 the Los Angeles Times wrote an article on how the state was trying to deal with the issue.
The issue involves when the state had numerous manufactured-gas plants more than 100 years ago. Those manufactured-gas plants have created hazardous, toxic chemical residues the state is still trying to clean up more than 100 years later.
The L.A. Times story in the 1990s referred to 42 sites mainly in Southern California that were cleared of contamination that resulted from manufactured-gas plants. But two of those sites the Times referred to were in the Valley, one in Dinuba and one in Porterville.
It's believed Southern California Gas paid for the cleanup of that Porterville site referred to in the Times article.
The bill sent to Widlund concerning his property at 309 S. Main refers to the Porterville Manufactured Gas Plant. The property now obviously really can't be used for anything.
The obvious resolution is for Widlund not to have to pay anything at all. But there's a process involved for that to happen and that process must be completed before DTSC can make an official determination that Widlund won't have to pay anything.
In the meantime an effort is being made to at least place a freeze on the account so Widlund isn't charged any more interest.
When Widlund received the bill on May 31 of this year, it was for $526,735.71. Since that time the bill has grown to $565,515.11
“As a public servant it is my job to rectify issues my constituents have with our state's various departments,” said Mathis, who represents Porterville. “I thank the Widlunds for bringing this to my attention and encourage others who may be struggling with state departments to do the same.
“In the case of the Widlunds, there are several oddities around the invoice issued by DTSC. My staff have met with the department and sent over a list of questions for which I have demanded timely answers. As this is an active case we cannot discuss the specific details. However, we are working diligently to remedy this issue.”
Widlund bought the property at 309 S. Main, a 6,000-square foot lot, in 2004. He didn't receive the letter from DTSC until 2014.
At first Widlund said he cooperated with the state but eventually stated he hasn't been happy with how the state has handled the matter.
“The chronology of this doesn't make any sense at all,” said Widlund, who lives at Montgomery Ranch in the Springville area.
“This is crazy,” said Widlund, who obviously believes he shouldn't to pay for any of the testing since he's “not responsible for it.”
While Widlund knew nothing about the site's problems, he said about the state, “they knew about it before hand” prior to finally deciding to come out to the site.
Widlund said he only gave permission to the state for its initial visit and after that he put a lock on the gate on the property. “That meant they trespassed on the property,” he said.
He said the state originally informed him it would look into having the cleanup paid for through the EPA's Superfund. “But the state decided to go in a different direction,” he said.
As far as what the state has done about the bill Widlund said “they sent it to collection which is fine with me.”
Widlund also has an issue with the invoice. Widlund has been billed for work done from March 1, 2014 through March 31, 2022.
What has really stuck out to Widlund, he said, is more than a full year at 40 hours per week that has been billed as part of the invoice.