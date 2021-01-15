Thanks to Stan Edwards, who matched the $2,500 grant the Porterville Historical Museum recently received from the Bank of the Sierra, the museum now has enough funds to complete their digitization process that will preserve dozens of boxes filled with historical photos donated by Jeff Edwards, a project that has been in the works for the past few of years.
“Amazing is not a big enough word,” said David Hawley, the historian who wrote the grant request. “It’s been phenomenal to be able to work with all of the board members. Stan Edwards has a personal connection with Jeff Edwards, and is also excited to see the history of the town be preserved for future generations. I can’t really begin to describe how good it feels to have all this filled out. Really, the time to ask me that is after I’ve had a chance to go through some of those boxes. Jeff Edwards, Bill Schaffer and John McWilliams are not the only ones who are going to have the joy and privilege to go through all of those items. I’m hoping that at some point I will also be going through and scanning. For the historians, that’s the fun part, to be able to go through and just look at everything.”
Melinda Edwards, Stan Edwards’ daughter, was present at the museum on behalf of her father who she says is excited about the preservation project.
“I know he is very delighted to know that Jeff Edwards’ history of our town will be available for all of us to be able to view and that was very important to him, that the history of our town be preserved,” said Melinda.
The additional $2,500 donated by Stan Edwards now allows the museum to purchase the remaining equipment needed to complete the project.
“Our archivist, John McWilliams is ecstatic, he is so happy,” said Susan Uptain, the treasurer for the museum board. “It means we can purchase another computer. We were going to purchase more filing cabinets but we didn’t have to because Mr. Edwards gave us about $2,500 worth of filing cabinets. We will also purchase some other equipment like a secondary scanner and rubber mats. If we have any money left over, we have some film on reels that we want to view and digitize as well. Our digitizing idea is to do all of the photographs, all of the slides. Our goal is to digitize everything possible.”