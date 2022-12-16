ABC30's upcoming Children First Special will feature three foster grandmothers who help out in an AcCel classroom at Monache High School.
Annabelle, Marie and Sylvia will be featured in the program “Growing Up With Grandparents” that will feature a number of Tulare County stories. The special hosted by anchors Jason Oliveira and Madeline Evans will focus on the important role grandparents have in the development of children.
The program will air at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 19 on ABC30. The program can also be seen at abc30.com/ChildrenFirst after it airs on Sunday.
One of the stories in the special profiles three foster grandmothers, Annabelle, Marie and Sylvia, who are making connections with students as classroom volunteers. The three women are part of a long-running foster grandmother program offered to special education classrooms through the Central Valley Regional Center.
The women work in Jennifer Giannetto’s AcCEL classroom at Monache. Giannetto said the grandmothers recently developed a book club for her students.
“The project began when Sylvia contacted me over the summer asking if she could read aloud to the students,” Giannetto said. “As school began, the readings grew into a small group discussion for the students.
“Sylvia selects the literature, while Marie supports the students with discussion. Annabelle creates a simple art project to pair with the reading. Their book club has become a tremendously popular activity.”