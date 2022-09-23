A Sky Life Air Ambulance landed mid-morning on Friday at Porterville Fire Station 72 to assist in a training session for local firefighters from Porterville, Lindsay, as well as paramedics, nurses, and EMT's from Imperial Ambulance, and other agencies.
Chris Pisani, Public Information Officer from the Porterville Fire Department said, "We really want to thank Sky Life for coming out here and providing the safety and efficiency training. It's a great opportunity for all our organizations to collaborate and provide the best care possible for our citizens."
With a helicopter it's always mandatory to approach in the pilot's view, said Pisani.
Firefighters and other agency members also learned about how to help find a proper landing area for a helicopter, mark it for landing, and what's needed to help it land safely, day or night.
They also learned about the proper communication to the helicopter and which radio transmissions to use.
Jill Anderson, Sky Life flight nurse, helped train the firefighters, paramedics and EMTs and nurses to efficiently load a patient on a backboard and transfer them into the helicopter.
They also learned time is of the essence with a stroke, heart attack, a major vascular wound, or trauma, and patients need to be treated within an hour, called the "Golden Hour."
Traumatic injury patients need to be taken to a doctor or trauma center with the capabilities to deal with serious injuries or surgical services.
Anderson said the nearest Level 1 trauma center with surgical services is at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Ben Barnett of SkyLife Air Ambulance is a flight paramedic and gave a slide presentation and spoke about the needs for air ambulances, especially when time is of the essence with traumatic injuries.
For instance when someone is injured in the mountains or in the backcountry, the air ambulance is also rapid transit, and they can get a patient to the hospital quicker than by road.
One of the advantages of an air ambulance is they carry blood, and it's proven early blood administration saves lives. They also carry ventilators, and carry more medications and antibiotics than a regular ground ambulance. They can also perform surgeries to open airways when needed, and resuscitate patients.
There's usually a crew of three on the air ambulance. Sky Life is based out of Visalia, and they're part of the Air Methods Corporation the largest air ambulance company in the nation. Anderson formerly was an emergency nurse at Kaweah Delta and has worked for Sky Life for 4 years.
Becky Rubio of Imperial Ambulance said, "Whenever we get together with these other agencies for training it really makes emergency situations go smoother, because we train together, we know what to expect.
“And It's really nice to be out here with Sky Life and the firefighters, and be able to have conversations and get to know them better."