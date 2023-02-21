"Give people what they want" — fun, laughter, and a great story
A large audience attended the showing of "Wild Boys" at the Porterville Barn Theater on Saturday. Everyone enjoyed the movie tremendously. There was much laughter and applause for the Indie movie made with local cast and filmed in the Springville area and surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.
The film stars Vincent Catalina, Kate Frampton Davis, and Jordan Laemmlen as the characters Red, Kate, and John Deere with other local residents, family and friends in a fanciful, kind of crazy and fun, coming of age story, with the idea inspired by all the time co-author Catalina spent in the mountains above Springville.
He met Morten Forland, the director, in 2017 and told him about his idea and "he was all about it,” Catalina said. “We got to work and scraped together a budget. I was able to get locations and food from all the people I knew in Springville. We were ready to shoot then the Pier Fire started (in 2017) and halted everything," said Catalina.
At the prior screening in Springville on Friday there was also a large audience, and Catalina said he was shocked to see so many people and hoped they enjoyed the movie. "People tagged us on social media and I was very happy with how it all turned out." He thanked the Lighthouse Church for their help with the sound at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building.
Catalina introduced himself to the audience and he and Laemmlen thanked their friends and family for all their support and asked for a huge round of applause and big thank you to the Barn Theater for showing the movie They plan to show the movie around the Central Valley, at the Culver City Theater in the Los Angeles area on March 16, in Merced on March 17.
Janet Laemmlen, Jordan's mother, loved the movie, and his father Mark, said Jordan, Vince, and Kate did a lot of improv theater together and became great friends.
Quite a few Barn Theater actors were in the audience and enjoyed the film. Isaac Hernandez said, "It was an overall fun film, and they incorporated a lot of local places in Springville." Ambree Bough thought Wild Boys was a really great movie, "fun to watch and it was great to see people from the local area."
"It was very cinematically beautiful," said Mads Black, "and very well filmed, with a lot of technical expertise. It was also well scripted with great dialogue and humor. I had a great time and I'm glad I came to support the arts community."
Ethan Willett, another Barn regular said, "It was a great movie, and I've seen quite a few Indie films and I think this was probably the best. It's super exciting to see my home town area in an actual film. Everyone who hasn't seen 'Wild Boys' go and catch a screening.
The cinematography did justice to the beautiful Springville and mountain locations."
"It has been so rewarding to hear people's reactions," said Catalina. "We want to do more screenings. Give the audiences what they want.”