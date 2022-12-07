Dolores Herrera has honored this family tradition since 1985 and she's again upholding the tradition this year.
Herrera's family will again participate in observing Las Posades as family members will be going to houses in the area every day from December 16 through Christmas Eve, December 24. Herrera continues to keep the religious tradition of Las Posadas going, honoring the promise she made to her mother Leonarda Trujillo.
Las Posadas is an annual religious Christmas-time tradition that commemorates the journey of Mary and Joseph into Bethlehem. The tradition has been celebrated in Mexico since 1538 and is observed annually by many families of Mexican descent in the U.S.
The Herrera family's tradition can be traced back to the late 1800s when Herrera's grandparents, Leonardo and Francisco Trujillo began the tradition in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Each home Herrera's family will visit will be recognized as the inn in which Joseph and Mary seek lodging. On the nine-day journey Joseph and Mary hear “No Posada,” essentially meaning no shelter, until they're finally allowed lodging.
This year's tradition is dedicated to Herrera's brother, Francisco Trujillo, who died of cancer on October 30, Herrera said. Herrera said Trujillo was the spiritual leader of the family.
Each observance includes singing and praying and there's always a variety of Mexican food that's offered as well.
Each day the Los Posadas ceremony at each home is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, December 16 — The home of Lorenz and Andrea Trujillo, 16574 Avenue 166, Woodville.
Saturday, December 17 – The home of Raymond and Terry Tapia, 16611 Oak Street, Woodville.
Sunday, December 18 — The home of Carmen Bejarano, Road 196, Plainview.