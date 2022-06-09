A Porterville author is looking for donations to help bring his musical book for string instruments to students and schools.
Justino Perez has created “Pirate Kitty: A Play Along Book For String Instruments.” Perez says the play along musical book for string instruments immerses students in a rich musical experience.
Perez is using Kickstarter, a global crowdfunding platform, to help him with his project, Kickstarter is a platform designed to help make available music, art, theater, games, comics, design, photography and other creative projects to the public.
Perez has launched a Kickstarter link in an effort to provide copies of Pirate Kitty to dserving schools and students. Those interested in helping out can go to his Kickstarter link http://kck.st/3m4hNGT
Perez needs to raise $2,500 for his project and the deadline to raise funds is August 1. Those who go to the link can also choose to copies of Pirate Kitty to students and organizations.