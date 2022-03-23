It was a decision in 1942 that sent 110,000 American citizens of Japanese descent and Japanese Americans into internment camps after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941.
But at the time it was deemed necessary for the safety of the United States, just entering WWII.
From December 1942 until 1945, the United States government ordered more than 110,000 men, women, and children to leave their homes and detained them in remote, military-style camps. Manzanar War Relocation Center was the first of ten internment camps where Japanese American citizens and resident Japanese aliens were incarcerated during World War II. 11,070 people were held at Manzanar, ranging from newborn babies to an 86-year-old widower.
Manzanar was the only camp that had an orphanage.
Jim Entz, Art Professor at Porterville College and coordinator for the Culture and Historical Awareness Program (CHAP) program on Tuesday, March 22, hosted the Zoom conference featuring guest speaker Alisa Lynch, and Rosie Maruki Kakuuchi, 96, who lived at Manzanar with her family, as a teenager.
Today’s event was a slideshow, with questions and answers, recognizing the 20th year anniversary of the first Manzanar presentation at PC with Richard Osborne, Anthropology Professor Emeritus.
Lynch spoke at length about the Manzanar National Historical site, inviting people to visit. She said, “Visiting Manzanar can change your life.”
She said more than 100 students from PC have visited Manzanar and many have worked helping to repair the site and working on the archeological site.
“A lot of people think of Manzanar as Japanese American history,” said Lynch, “but anti-Asian sentiment began well before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. It began when the Chinese, Japanese and other Asians came to work in the west during and before” the Gold Rush.
Lynch said most people of Japanese ancestry lived on the west coast, and were forced to leave their homes and their businesses, and put on buses and trains and taken to relocation camps.
Slides showed lines of Japanese-American families, with their children, and older generations waiting in line with suitcases in hand waiting to board buses or trains.
Lynch said this was a huge change for most of these people; their lives as successful farmers, business people, people of standing in their towns, we’re totally disrupted.
The Maruki and Miyatake families lived in Manzanar, and each family had four teenage children. Lynch spoke about the parallels in each family’s lives at Manzanar. She said people can have common experiences, but they’re not the same for everyone. Ruby, Grace, and Rosie Maruki were the daughters of one family. Ruby married, she got pregnant and died in childbirth, along with her twin baby daughters. While in the same hospital, on the same day, with the same doctor, Fumi Hayashida had a healthy baby boy.
Lynch says she’s in contact weekly with Rosie Maruki Kakuuchi, and has a wonderful friendship with her. Rosie has spent a lot of time helping and teaching students and visitors, and is open to talking about Manzanar and her experiences during and after the war. Both Rosie and Grace helped teach students and visitors at Manzanar. Grace passed away at the age of 99 a couple of years ago.
Lynch used the oral histories to put together the project “One camp, 10,000 Lives; One Camp, 10,000 Stories.”
There were also local indigenous communities living in the Owens Valley during the war, and she says what happened there is a microcosm of the “Old West.” The Paiute people in Bishop still live on the land, and enjoy the pears from the historical orchards near Manzanar.
The Paiute and Shoshone have donated historical artifacts to the Manzanar Visitors Center. Lynch said there was a strong connection between Native Americans and Japanese Americans. She said, “We have more in common, than our differences.”
Someone asked Lynch and Rosie about the cultural and social activities at Manzanar.
Lynch said there were traditional Japanese activities like gardening, but Rosie enthusiastically said the older people liked baseball, and the younger people played typical American sports, baseball and football. And all families tried to keep all the social activities that were normal at the time: school, graduation and proms and dances during the week. There were all kinds of clubs, parties, and dinners.
Another question was was there difficulty acclimating to life outside of the camp after the war? Lynch said life was difficult for many of the families because they’d lost their homes, their businesses, their land, and had to start completely over. There were also many terrible things that happened to people because of hate and racism after the war.
From the audience Porfivio Carranza asked Rosie if people were nice to her after the war? He said he was surprised when she said she was shown a lot of kindness in her life after the war. Carranza found the presentation informative, and said it’s good to have information about all the bad things that happened, so we never let them happen again and so people can live a better life in the future.
Rosie’s words of wisdom to the audience were, “Education is the most important thing. Thank you everyone and stay safe.”
Another student in the audience, Angel Nieves, said the Manzanar presentation was really well put together, and it taught him more about the war and what happened here in America.