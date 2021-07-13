The Porterville Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that live concerts are coming back to Porterville.
The KJUG free concert series is coming back to Porterville in 2021. The first concert presented by E.M. Tharp will feature Robyn Ottolini and will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Centennial Park.
Warner Nashville recording artist Ottolini will be presenting the live show. Those attending are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.
The show is also being sponsored by Peterbilt, Port of Subs and the Porterville Chamber. For more details, visit KJUG.com.
Ottolini is known as the “Eminem of country music.” Ottolini's career took off with the viral TikTok hit “F-150.” She also signed with Warner Music Nashville in October, 2020.
Her hit “F-150” has made its way around TikTok, soundtracking more than 34,000 videos. She has also made it to No. 4 on the Spotify U.S. Viral 50 chart and No. 3 on Rolling Stone's all-genre Trending 25 chart.
She already has 16 million global streams to her name. Her “I'm Not Always Hilarious” EP earned her more than 1 million streams even before “F-150” went viral.
“When the world opens, we're coming out swinging,” said Ottolini about her upcoming live performances. “And we're going to swing hard. It's about what the fans want and girls my age want honesty.”