The evening was chilly and dark outside, but inside the Porterville Barn Theater was bustling with warmth, excitement, and activity as parents, friends, and family filled the auditorium to almost overflowing.
The premiere of Disney's Little Mermaid Jr. directed by Dr. Mary Shaw and performed by a huge cast of talented and passionate young actors from local high, middle, and elementary schools was held on Friday.
The sold-out performance was exciting for all the Barn Theater Junior Company performers, Barn Theater directors, supporters, and enthusiasts alike.
You could hear a pin drop as Shaw welcomed everyone, thanked them for attending, and thanked the many local supporters, patrons and sponsors, and she especially thanked Dance Horizons' Analia Whittington for all her support through the year teaching the dancers in the large performing dance troupe. Dances performed by students from Dance Horizons are featured in the play.
Ariel, a mermaid and daughter of King Triton, longs to be out of the sea, especially after she saves a young man from drowning. The grass, or waves is always greener on the other side, or be careful for what you wish for, as the saying goes. Ursula, or the Sea witch is always waiting for those who are discontented.
The colors, staging, costumes, dancing and music made for a spectacular performance as well as a charming story made for a delightful and fun experience for young and old alike.
A local parent, Ken Esteves said, "Young talent on display with Little Mermaid Jr. The cast is so talented and fun."
Throughout the show the audience was so enthusiastic, with parents taking photos and clapping and cheering.
There are many costume changes in the show, so there were a few delays, but no one minded. That just gave people time for a water, beer or wine break, or other necessities.
A fabulous dance and ensemble performance came when Kierstin Hall as Ariel and David Higginbotham as Prince Eric actually spent time together out of the ocean with the music "You've Got to kiss the Girl" sung by the frogs in the foreground and all the denizens of the ocean and shore.
All of the supporting actors and performers did a marvelous job. It was such a large cast.
Mermaid Jr. costumes were magical, with colorful, creative and whimsical set decor, including lighted jellyfish. All the special effects made the whole musical a joyful experience.
After the adversity of the last couple of years people want to get out and enjoy themselves and the Little Mermaid Jr. was a sure bet, as the all of the Barn Theater and Barn Theater Jr. plays are. The play was dedicated in memoriam to Rosalyn Williams, as was the 2021/22 Barn Theater season to the beloved to Nicki Edwards and Wesley Cox.
Whenever anyone goes to the Porterville Barn Theater they are bound to have a marvelous time.
Performances of The Little Mermaid Jr. will continue to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Sunday December 4 and Sunday December 11 and 7 p.m. Saturday December 3, Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and $5 for 12 and under. For more information visit portervillebarntheater.com