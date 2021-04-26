TULARE — The memory of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost their lives in the Porterville Library Fire in February of 2020 were honored Sunday morning with a dedication of a Porterville Little Library placed in the rose garden of Jones' family church, Tulare First United Methodist Church, 228 West Kern Avenue in Tulare. It's the 10th Porterville Little Library on a goal of reaching 100, said Tim Baker with the PLL Initiative. The ribbon cutting was held Sunday following the morning service.
“It's amazing because this keeps my childhood memory going,” said Jones' mother, Sandra Jones. “I want to thank PLL for letting us do this outside of the City of Porterville.”
Among those attending the ribbon ceremony were Jones' parents, Sandra and John Jones, Figueroa's children, Amelia, 7, and Ramon Phoenix, 4, and Figueroa's sister, Rosanna Natividad.
John Jones and Ramon Phoenix and Amelia conducted the ribbon cutting for the new little library.
Pastor Allison Byerley talked about the history of libraries.
“What a gift this would be to not only just us but the whole community. This is in line with the mission of the firefighters. These two brave men gave their lives to our community so our public library could be preserved,” she said.
There is no greater sacrifice, she said, then laying their lives down for others.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be a host site, to bless our community,” Byerley said. “We honor these men, dedicating this library to their memory.”
Byerley prayed, asking the library books in the little library to inspire individuals. She asked a blessing upon the books and upon all who come to the little library.
The small wooden library was painted by Dolores Marcelino. It included a firetruck, ladder and hydrant on one side, and an ax and blue striped flag with Jones and Figueroa's names on the other side. On the back side is a painting of a child dressed as a firefighter. The small library box also has colored stones above the front glass doors, symbolizing a stained glass painting like the ones found in the church.
In the near future, the plan is to add a concrete bench and pavers to accommodate the many children in the neighborhood.
Following the ribbon cutting, Amelia and Phoenix were the first to take books from the little library. Tim Baker, who heads the Porterville Little Libraries, took the children aside and presented them with an identical little library to take home and set up at their home.
“This is the first we heard of this,” said Natividad about the second little library presented to the Figueroa children. “It's very special. What a wonderful tribute. It really warms our heart. This will honor our community and my brother.”
Richard Eckhoff, who attended Sunday's ceremony, is also donating 100 brass plaques for all little libraries to be established.