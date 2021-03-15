On Saturday morning, Tim Baker, the man who started the Porterville Little Libraries initiative, was stationed on Second Street ready to announce that an additional five little libraries had been added to the city, bringing the total number of little libraries taking part in the initiative to seven. Baker put the initiative in action to commemorate fallen Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, and is hoping to have 100 little libraries set up in their honor by February 18, 2022.
What began as an idea to put the little libraries throughout the City of Porterville has grown to include the neighboring communities.
“Our objective is to establish 100 of these little libraries throughout the City of Porterville and also beyond,” said Baker. “We are going into Springville and Plainview.”
The libraries, which are placed in front of houses, are hand decorated and each will be home to a special golden plaque in honor of Figueroa and Jones, that were graciously provided by Richard Eckoff. Eckoff will be providing plaques for all 100 libraries which will make each library an official part of the initiative. Each plaque reads, “In memory of Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. On February 18, 2020 they sacrificed their lives attempting to save our beloved library. Let this one-of-a-hundred Porterville Little Libraries represent the resiliency of our community.”
On Saturday morning, Baker was outside of a house owned by Cindy Kelly. Kelly had decided to place a library there because she misses the Porterville Public Library and hopes that children and families in the neighborhood will take advantage of the location and read together.
“I love to read so I’m really hoping that it gets some reading in,” said Kelly. “I have children on the block so hopefully families will walk by and take advantage of this. Maybe moms and dads will have more time to get away from the TV and computer screens and actually sit down and read a book, because that has always been one of my favorite things to do with my kids. I miss our library. I like the opportunity to read a book and not have it piled up in my house, so libraries are something that I really appreciate. I was excited and thought this was a great way to exchange books.”
Kelly’s beautiful library, complete with vivid irises hand painted by her daughter, Claire Kelly, was officially welcomed into the community on Saturday after Kelly cut the ribbon on her library shortly after 10 a.m. Kelly thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony, and gave a special thanks to Karen Vanni, the South County Coordinator for Read For Life. Vanni has been donating books for the libraries and was excited to be at the ribbon cutting on Saturday.
“We have many programs that we provide books for throughout the county,” said Vanni. “In Porterville, besides doing the little libraries, we are doing the Teen-Parent program. We are at Family HealthCare Network, the Family Crisis Center. Any place where there are children, we have books. We are very happy to be a part of this. When I saw it in the paper, I thought this is something that Read For Life needs to know about. We are just thrilled to be a part of this and really happy to donate books.”
Kelly’s library, which is open to the public, is located at 877 N. Second Street. Other libraries that were celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Saturday morning included Gina Ecobiza’s library, located at 1329 Linda Way, and Stockton Kelly’s library, located at 1025 N. Westside. Each library is stocked and ready for book exchanges.
For more information on the Porterville Little Libraries initiative, please contact Tim Baker at info@scidip.net