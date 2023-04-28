Granite Hills High School Law, Justice and Ethics Pathway students had an awesome opportunity on Friday to hear about first hand experiences in the law enforcement career of guest speaker Tulare County Chief Investigator Lindy Gligorivevic.
Granite LJE students visit the Los Angeles Police Museum annually, said Jane Kisling, LJE Academy Lead. And their Advisory Board President, retired Assistant District Attorney Robert Dempsie, suggested Gligorijevic come speak with the classes about her career. She also has a series called THE KILLER CLOSER.
Lindy met the first class of students, who were seniors in the LJE Courtroom where she gave her presentation. She told them to call her Lindy, because her last name is problematic for most people. Lindy works closely with the Tulare County District Attorney's office. Before coming to Tulare County she had a 20 year career in Los Angeles starting in 1985 as a police officer.
She began telling the senior if they're interested in being police officers they need to be familiar with what goes on in courtrooms.
But she also spoke about her education, and said in school she liked to draw and write, and wasn't interested in math, and she was a mediocre student. She also had no interest in police work or law enforcement, and had never thought about it.
After graduation she went to community college and wanted to be a teacher. Then she needed a job, and kept being passed up, and then she entered the police academy, and said, "I loved it. I liked what we studied and it was cool. And it was the greatest six months of my life."
Later being a single parent on the police force was tricky, she said.
And then she went back to patrol and met her husband. Then she became a detective in the San Fernando Valley. Gligorijevic told the class her life story, and then spoke about some of the experiences she's had in her career, and impressed upon students they need to first get an education, and find out what they love and then they can pursue a career in the police department, or law enforcement.
"Being a police officer in 2023 is the best time to be a police officer, because people need you, and there are less people applying," said Gligorijevic. She explained yes, there are people who hate you, but there are also people who need you. And you get paid a decent salary.
Also, it's the most fun, doing crazy things and helping people. She explained despite the toughness of the job, helping someone is rewarding.
And the more experience you have will make you a better police officer, she said. “We are looking at all different things when we hire, but it's great if you have a 2 or 4 year degree."
A student asked her how she managed as a single mother when she was an officer, and Lindy said she had to pay for everything, without child support. But she said the police department offered the stability of a good paycheck and insurance.
Lindy also spoke about being the first woman Chief Investigator in Tulare County, and said it makes you feel good being first. She said there are now more women in the police force and in high level positions in society.
A student asked what was the scariest thing that ever happened? Lindy said she'd been shot at multiple times, and she'd seen many, many dead bodies. But she said it's tough when you constantly see negative, awful things. And there were situations that made her question humanity.
And then, she explained to the class, she was on patrol and there was a horrible situation she was in, and people, women, came out of their houses to help her, because she was trying to rescue a baby. "I met wonderful honest people," she said when she was in a difficult situation in a place where the immigrant community was especially maligned.
Dempsie commented he particularly liked the message “there are good people . . . that all those people came outside to assist the baby and the officer.”
As an LAPD detective she's worked in some tough parts of LA: the Rampart Division, South Central, and in the San Fernando Valley..
Gligorijevic also did a True Crime TV Show on Discovery+ called "The Killer Closer'' and she explained about that to the class, saying "It's weird to do something with real life for entertainment." And she talked about one of the crimes, and the TV series, and said, "some good things have come of it."
Kisling asked what can one do to change the image of the police officers? Lindy replied there isn't anything needed to change the image, they're fine. She said she's worked with great cops, and some awful cops. “You have to learn to work with all different kinds of people,” she said.
Gligorijevic said some of the requirements to enter the police include loving humanity. You also have to be 21 years old. But she stressed to the students, "Go to college and do what you love. It will benefit your career as a cop. And find out about all kinds of things, and be curious.”
She also said that all the different law enforcement agencies have different education requirements and that can be found on the internet.
Dempsie said Gligorijevic is an artist, and a published author.
She offered to stay in touch with students and answer any questions they had.
Gligorijevic told students that even if you don't know what you want to do in life, get your degree either for 2 years, or 4.
“Get your education and become a well-rounded person,” she said. “Then get a job and learn how to deal with a boss, and then decide if you want to be a police officer or in law enforcement in general.”
Kim Ramirez, Granite assistant principal thanked Dempsie for bringing such a great speaker with such a wide range of experience to the LJE students.
“It helps our kids and sparks their interest in the career field,” Ramirez said. She also thanked Dempsie for being on the advisory board and investing so much into the program.