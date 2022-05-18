The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a Lindsay woman accused of scamming people out of money for helping them to obtain citizenship.
TCSO is searching for 59-year-old Micallela Aguilera Coleman. TCSO was made aware of a scam taking place in Tulare County targeting Mexican American and Mexican National residents.
During their investigation, Detectives learned between September 2021 and May 2022, Coleman promised to help numerous Tulare County residents obtain their U.S. citizenship or Visa in exchange for money. After getting the cash, Coleman would cut off all ties with victims. One victim gave Coleman more than $30,000 after she promised to help them get their citizenship and buy land out of state.
TCSO Detectives took over the investigations and, in January 2022, learned Coleman was issued a Cease-and-Desist Notice from The State Bar of California for Unauthorized Practice of Law. Investigators also learned there were similar cases of fraud in Porterville and Lindsay involving Coleman.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Coleman for questioning. Those who have been a victim of fraud involving Coleman are also asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Coleman has prior convictions of Theft by False Pretense, Forgery, Check Fraud, Welfare Fraud, Grand Theft and Burglary.
Often undocumented immigrants are hesitant to speak with law enforcement officers because of their immigration status. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux stated he wants the public to know, regardless of immigration status,those who are a victim of a crime or are in need of help from law enforcement, shouldn't hesitate to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information about the case are encouraged to contact Detective Ana Perez or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.