What made Lindsay High senior Eric Lemus get into baseball was family members like his grandfather and uncles also played baseball. “That’s the only sport they play,” Lemus said.
Lemus started playing baseball at around the age of 6 or 7, joining with his uncles and his grandfather when they played on a Sunday League team. Lemus said, “I didn’t play till I was probably around like 10 to 11.”
He's another generation baseball player from his family.
Lemus plan is to continue playing baseball after graduating from Lindsay High. Lemus said, “I’m just trying to focus on high school,” said Lemus until he hopefully receives an offer to play in college. His goal is also trying to be the most recognizable baseball player.
Lemus would like to go to Fresno State after he graduates from LHS but he said he will consider other other universities. He said he's thinking of majoring in anything to do with public safety
In his freshman year, he won a Silver Slugger Award and was also an all-league second team selection.
Also in his freshman year, he played club baseball with a Porterville team.
In his sophomore year he missed the whole season after suffering an injury with a dislocated hip.
Lemus played third base and was also a pitcher in his junior year. He also played left field as a freshman because “Varsity needed a left fielder,” Lemus said. “I had never played outfield, but I tried it out, so I think I can play anywhere.” As a senior year he will remain at third base and pitcher.
Although Lemus pitches and plays third base in high school, he would mostly like to play third base in college.
Lemus' favorite memory was when Lindsay in his freshman year reached the playoffs and made it to the semifinals, playing against Bishop Union. The Cardinals ended up losing 12-4 in the semifinals. Lemus was the only freshman on the squad.
In his junior year, Cardinals made it to the playoffs and won their opening playoff game against Delano before losing in the second round against the Minarets Mustangs.
In Lemus' freshman year his batting average was .338 and in his junior year it went up to .397. Lemus made a lot of improvement from his freshman to junior year. In his career, he has played 46 games with 49 hits, 37 RBI and 18 runs.