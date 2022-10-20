The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Lindsay Cardinals football teams came together on Thursday at Rankin Stadium. The Cardinals ended up flying over the Grizzlies to win the game 55-20.
With a nice cool breeze and a dry field both teams took to the field with Granite receiving the kick on their own 31 yard line. The Grizzlies Diego Garay was first up with a hand off from his quarterback and he made some solid progress as he rushed all the way to the 43 yard line.
With the Grizzlies at their own 45 yard line they called for a time out. With 5:38 remaining in the first quarter the Grizzlies attempted a bold play. With the Grizzlies at fourth down and 19 yards to go they attempted a pass that was no good. This brought the Cardinals right to the Grizzlies front door with their first down being on the Grizzlies 45.
Cardinals quarterback Samuel Reyes made some solid progress and when the Cardinals were on the Grizzlies 35 yard line Reyes made his move. Reyes made a spectacular 35 yard touchdown run as he threaded the needle between the Grizzlies defensive line. Isabella Durran made the kick for the Cardinals to make it 7-0.
With only a few more minutes left in the first quarter the Grizzlies tried their best to rally back. The Grizzlies Daniel Ramirez made a solid run for a gain of five yards after they received the kick from the Cardinals. The Grizzlies were unable to sustain the drive in the last two minutes of the first quarter and had to give the ball to the Cardinals.
With the second quarter on its way the Cardinals pushed the Grizzlies back once again. The Cardinals had a chance and made their move. Reyes made a pass to wide receiver Austin Shaible who made a mad dash of 32 yards into the Grizzlies end zone for the Cardinals second touchdown of the game. With the score now 13-0 the Cardinals kicked off to the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies Garay and running back Nicholas Pulido made solid runs for the Grizzlies, pushing the Cardinals back into their own 28 yard line. The Grizzlies continued to push the Cardinal defense back with Pulido gaining a touchdown after the Grizzlies second down was at the Cardinals eight yard line. The Grizzlies weren't done though, and they made the rush for the conversion with Franciscon Aldaco scoring the two point-coversion, putting the score to 21-8.
After the Cardinals received the kickoff from the Grizzlies, they started to make their run. Lindsay's David Orozco had a solid play with a toss from Reyes. Orozco ran past the Grizzlies defense for the touchdown.
Into the third quarter Orozco had another amazing run, this time for more than 55 yards, with Isabella Durran making the kick to raise the score to 48-14 with the Cardinals in the lead.
The Cardinals made one last run against the Grizzlies during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Jose Cortes claimed the team's final score with only four minutes to go in the final quarter. Durran made the kick and put the score to 55-14.
The Grizzlies still had one last run in them though. With a strong run from Ramirez, the Grizzlies made the final touchdown of the night with only 42 seconds to go, finalizing the score 55-20
The Grizzlies are next scheduled to play the Woodlake Tigers next Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The Cardinals are next scheduled to play the Strathmore Spartans next Friday at 7:15 p.m.